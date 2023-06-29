The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) recently announced the winners of the first-ever Pathfinder Award.

The award recognizes individuals for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going and career plans. Each of the system’s 16 colleges selected a local winner from their service areas and an overall statewide award winner was selected from among the college winners.

The 16 KCTCS individual college winners include:

• Ashland Community and Technical College — Barbara LeMaster, Greenup County High School;

• Big Sandy Community and Technical College — Amy Moore, East Ridge High School;

• Bluegrass Community and Technical College — Brandy Ashford, Bryan Station High School;

• Elizabethtown Community and Technical College — Diane Harned, Grayson County High School;

• Gateway Community and Technical College — Joel Ford, Connor High School;

• Hazard Community and Technical College — Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole, Buckhorn High School;

• Henderson Community College — Steve Welch, Henderson County High School Career and Technical Education Unit;

• Hopkinsville Community College — Janay Futrell, Trigg County High School;

• Jefferson Community and Technical College — Chrissie Moon, Christian Academy of Louisville;

• Madisonville Community College — Lauren Wood, Hopkins County Career and Technical Center;

• Maysville Community and Technical College — Ashley Hughes, Mason County High School;

• Owensboro Community and Technical College — Amanda Jerome, Daviess County Public Schools;

• Somerset Community College — Kelsey Hargis, Southwestern High School;

• Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College — Melanie Morrison, Bowling Green High School;

• Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College — Cristal Pace, Harlan High School; and

• West Kentucky Community and Technical College — Megan Bolin, McCracken County High School.

Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole, both from Buckhorn High School, were nominated by Hazard Community and Technical College staff earlier this year for a chance at being selected for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s (KCTCS), along with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC), Pathfinder Award.

Blank worked with Buckhorn’s Gear Up Program for several years and was later hired as a special education teacher. While serving in her role as a special education teacher, she continues to assist Buckhorn’s students, especially the seniors, in preparing and planning for college. She and her husband established an endowed scholarship in memory of one of their sons who was killed in a car crash. He was a graduate of Buckhorn High School.

Eversole serves as the director of Buckhorn’s Family Resource Center. She works diligently each day to make sure each student has their basic needs met. Her role became even more significant when historic flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. More than 4 feet of water was inside Buckhorn School, ruining everything in its path. Eversole continues to help students recover from the flood nearly one year later.

In May, they were selected as the regional winners of the KCTCS Pathfinder Award and were honored by KCTCS and HCTC at Buckhorn High School’s awards night. They were later chosen as the statewide winners.

Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole had to overcome tremendous odds in assisting students with their college plans due to flood damage at the school and in the local community. Both women work with their students to prepare them for their post-secondary educational careers. They have also helped students overcome the transition into a school building shared with another local school because the Buckhorn School was damaged by flood waters in July 2022. Not only did they help their students transition, but they also continue to make sure their basic needs are met almost one year after the flood.

HCTC officials said the college was very proud of Blank and Eversole.

“We are extremely proud that Judy and Mildred were chosen as the statewide winners,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “This award is a token of appreciation for the tireless work they do for their students and the Buckhorn community. Judy and Mildred show every day what it means to foster relationships with students and guide them toward an educational pathway that best suits them.”

HCTC Admissions Advisor Tammy Duff nominated the two winners.

“I am so thrilled for Mildred and Judy to be chosen as the overall state winners of the KCTCS Pathfinder Award. These ladies are very deserving, especially after the school year they just had,” said Duff. “They have worked tirelessly to assist their seniors in being ready for life after high school over the last eight years that I have been HCTC’s recruiter and advisor for Buckhorn.

“Mildred and Judy have worked tirelessly to make sure their seniors have every opportunity to take both dual credit and SEEK classes during high school, so that they can get a head start on finding the right college and career paths to pursue after they graduate,” she continued.

Both educators encourage Buckhorn High School students to attend HCTC. They schedule campus tours for students along with inviting HCTC staff to speak with students about college admission, financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

“These educators have gone above and beyond for their students by providing them the tools needed to succeed in life,” said Lindon. “Each year, more than 90 percent of Buckhorn seniors begin their post-secondary education at HCTC in one of many programs offered by the college. HCTC is grateful for its educational partnership with Buckhorn High School and its staff who guide students into appropriate career pathways.”

On June 21, Blank and Eversole were presented with an award and a VISA gift card.