On May 29, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet announced that the four state parks previously designated as part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic are now scheduled to reopen soon. Lake Cumberland, Lake Barkley, Blue Licks and Buckhorn Lake were all originally scheduled to provide temporary housing for low acuity COVID-19 patients, however, the four parks will now reopen on June 8, following all other state parks, which are scheduled to reopen June 1.
“Buckhorn, along with the other three, are going to open up on June 8 which is critical for us,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. This re-opening, he said, will allow the county to benefit from recreational activities and tourism being brought into the area.
Even as facilities reopen, Alexander said he and other local officials continue to stress and encourage the need for everyone to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additionally, he said, the pandemic is still impacting future plans for some events.
“I do not think the Fourth of July will continue,” said Alexander. “Even though things are opening back up, the virus is still here."
Alexander said large crowds aren't encouraged, so the festival probably won't be held at the Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park like it has been in previous years.
Due to funding, the Eagles' Landing Campground will also remain closed at this time, said Alexander.
Community members are encouraged to enjoy the recreational activities and beauty offered by the lake. Reservations can be made online by visiting, parks.ky.gov.
