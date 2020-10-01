A Perry County student recently made and donated more than 100 masks to a health care center in Owsley County as part of her “Protecting Our Community” community service project.
Each graduate of the Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. Annabelle Abner, a student at Buckhorn School and a 2019 Rogers Scholar said she has always had a passion for helping others, so she chose to focus her project on helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Abner said she decided the best way she could help people and reduce the spread of the virus was to make protective face masks for health-care workers, so she purchased the fabric, threaded the sewing machine needle and went to work sewing face masks for more than 120 employees of the Owsley County Health Care Center located in Booneville.
“Rogers Scholars has shown me that it does not take someone in power to make a difference,” said Abner. “I am thankful to know that I played a part in keeping my community safe through these hard times,” she said.
“The staff and residents of the Owsley County Health Care Center appreciate the time, effort and skill put forth by Annabelle,” said Freda Bishop, on behalf of the center. “Her generosity and kindness are greatly appreciated.”
For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit, www.centeryouthprograms.com.
