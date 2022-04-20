On April 8, LKLP announced that a local student recently won a statewide art contest.

Greenlee Deaton, a fifth grade student Buckhorn School, was named the statewide winner of an art contest hosted by the Community Collaboration for Children (CCC) in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month. To kick off its first annual Heroes for Children Color Run/Walk in Frankfort, the CCC invited students from across the state to enter the contest. The winner’s design was featured as the event’s t-shirt design.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be a statewide contest,” said Deaton. “I am grateful that my family, my

classmates and my community got to experience this great event with me.”

Locally, the CCC is a program available through the LKLP Community Action, providing in-home services to help strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect. Families participating in the CCC program are taught problem-solving skills and appropriate discipline techniques, and they receive assistance in becoming self-sufficient.

LKLP Community Action encouraged students in the region to participate. Regional winners were

submitted to the CCC coordinators statewide, who then collectively decided on an overall winner. Greenlee, of Perry County, was selected from a pool of hundreds of entries.

“We are thrilled to be spotlighting the amazing creativity of one of our local students as we shed light

on Child Abuse Awareness Month,” said Ricky L. Baker, executive director of LKLP Community Action. “Greenlee's talents are front and center on this year's t-shirt for the event, which recognizes that each of us have a role to play in protecting children from abuse. LKLP applauds the efforts of the Community Collaboration for Children as well as our staff who work tirelessly providing CCC services to families each day.”

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and several events and activities in support of this cause are designed to put a spotlight on the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Officials with LKLP Community Action said the organization is proud to be part of this collaboration, offering prevention services that support and protect children and cultivate healthy family dynamics.

To learn more about the CCC, please visit, www.LKLP.org/programs/ccc, or contact CCC Program Director Pamela Brewer at, (606) 436-3161.