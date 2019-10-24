Businesses, organizations honored at Chamber breakfast

During the 2019 Hazard Perry County Chamber of Commerce Business Appreciation breakfast several local establishments were honored. The breakfast took place at Ponderosa, in Hazard, on the morning of Oct. 22. Representatives from several local stores, restaurants, non-profits and more gathered to have breakfast and celebrate the businesses within the community.
Award winners included:
The Best Service Business Award, Medium Member Category was awarded to First Trust Bank
The Best Service Business Award, Small Member Category was awarded to State Farm Insurance
The Best Retail Member category was awarded to Nu2U
The Best Non-profit category was awarded to LKLP
The Best Food Service Award member category was awarded to Wendy’s
The Best Healthcare Service member category was awarded to Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center
The Best Established Business category was awarded to Ad East
The Best New Member category was awarded to Pantry Shelf
The Best Retail Business, Non-Member category was awarded to Steak N Shake
The Best Civic Organization Award category was presented to Kids on the Move
The Best Service, non-member category was awarded to Convenient Lube
A few special Aawards were also given out to individuals and establishments for a variety of different accomplishments such as 100 years of service, community improvement and more.
The winners of the Special Awards were:
The Mine Service was awarded for 100 Years of Service
The Challenger Learning Center was awarded for 20 years of service.
The Community Improvement Award was presented to the City of Hazard Code Enforcement Board
Another Community Commitment Award was presented to the City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court
The Community Appreciation Award was presented to the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD)
The Civic Appreciation Award was presented to Carlos Campbell/Derrick Hall/Carlos Combs
