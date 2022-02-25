Recently, a Perry County man was indicted on charges related to a stabbing incident that occurred last year.
According to court document, Douglas Toler, 38, of Busy, was indicted on the charges of first-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The indictment states that in Sept. 2021, Toler allegedly intentionally stabbed Josh Slone several times. Toler allegedly committed this felony after having been convicted on the charges of first-degree trafficking controlled substances in 2019; first-degree trafficking controlled substances and a traffic charge in 2020; and second-degree attempted escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device in 2021.
Toler is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry County Circuit Court on May 5. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim, and is to remain 500 feet from Slone's home and work place.