Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Dec. 20 a prosecution by his Office of Special Prosecutions led to the conviction of a Perry County man, Callaway Combs, 41, for embezzling funds from a Hazard towing and auto body shop.
An investigation found that Combs, an employee of the shop, embezzled funds from it between March 12, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2021, according to a statement from Cameron’s office.
On Nov. 8, 2021, following criminal mediation, the statement said, Combs pleaded guilty to one count of Theft by Deception over $10,000 (Class C Felony). On Dec. 16, Perry Circuit Court Judge Allison Wells sentenced Combs to 10 years, probated for 5 years, and ordered him to pay restitution of $60,000 to the victim.
Assistant Attorney General Tim Cocanougher prosecuted the case on behalf of the commonwealth. The case was investigated by Deputy Chief James East of the Hazard Police Department.