A year after devastating floods swept across Eastern Kentucky, children in the region are receiving support to cope with the aftermath.

Camp Noah, a national non-profit organization that aids children affected by disasters, is providing an essential respite, combining therapeutic techniques with classic camp activities.

Conceived in response to the severe devastation caused by the 1997 Red River Basin flood in North Dakota, Camp Noah was developed by the Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. This nationally-recognized program delivers a unique curriculum specifically designed to build resilience among children from communities affected by disasters, violence, or trauma.

Camp Noah's week-long day camp is targeted at children in first through sixth grades. By engaging children in creative activities, games, skits, and projects, the program helps children process their experiences, build a teamwork mindset, problem solve, and maintain a hopeful outlook for the future.

“After the flood, the Perry County Disaster Group was formed, a lot of community leaders joined it and through FEMA we learned about Camp Noah,” said Sheila Lindsay, team leader of the event and Director of the Perry County Library. “We learned that it was a camp designed to go into communities that suffered from disasters to help children. ARH stepped up and said they would pay for camp and from there we spent about 6 months planning and gathering resources.”

Sponsored donors such as the ARH Foundation, the camp started on July 10 and will run through Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The camp is currently hosting 55 children, providing them with the resources they need to confront any emotional challenges stemming from the disaster.

“The camp is designed to teach the kids resiliency skills. KVC of Kentucky has provided staff who are here to talk to the kids if they need one on one time in the safe spaces we have provided. It’s here to help them cope with what they’ve already been through and help them to prepare in case something like this were to ever happen to them again, but hopefully there is no next time,” said Lindsay.

Every child receives a backpack filled with essentials such as flashlights, gloves, and first aid kits. Generous donations have also allowed for the distribution of larger items such as tablets and a new pair of shoes for every camper, courtesy of Judy Construction.

Each day at the camp has a unique theme designed to encourage self-reflection according to Lindsay.

"The theme for today is 'I am special'. It's a day to celebrate life with a group birthday party, where all the kids celebrate their birthdays together," said Lindsay.

The campers were also greeted by a surprise visit from the Crisis Response Canines who provide visits from emotional support animals to offer those who’ve suffered intense traumatic incidents from a much needed non-judgmental friend in their time of need. On this trip the kids got a visit from Rory, a golden retriever, Zodiac an akita and Murphy a border collie.

A variety of indoor and outdoor activities keep the kids engaged, including arts and crafts, face painting, and puppet shows. Complimentary meals are provided, with a different food truck catering each day.

Even a year after the flood, Lindsay sees the spirit of the community remaining strong.

"As time went on, more and more volunteers kept signing up, many of them kids themselves. I hope the community spirit shines through because so many people still want to help in our community," said Lindsay.