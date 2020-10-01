After the Wednesday, Sept. 23 announcement that a grand jury had not indicted any of the Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, several communities organized protests to show support for her family. On Sept. 24 and Sept. 25, a candlelight vigil was held in downtown Hazard to honor the memory and life of Breonna Taylor.

“We're doing this to honor Breonna Taylor's life. It's long past due,” said Joe Palumbo, one of the event organizers who spoke during the event.

Another speaker and organizer, Dee Parker, said like many, the verdict left him with several emotions.

“I had mixed feelings about it (the verdict). I was hurt, I was angry, but then I thought about it and thought about all the outpour of love we have here in small Perry County,” said Parker. “I've been amazed at some of the things that have happened here as far as everyone united as one and coming together.”

Pastor Lawrence Olinger also spoke during the vigil, and agreed that the Perry County and Hazard community are full of love, which will be needed to overcome the injustices being faced.

“When the verdict came out, I had several phone calls asking what I thought about the verdict. While we may not agree with the verdict and while we may not understand why it happened the way that it happened, there's a very familiar scripture that I always carry with me in my head — the Psalms 30, verse 5,” said Olinger.

Unfortunately, said Olinger, the occurrence of incidents and deaths involving police brutality are not an uncommon thing in the state.

“While in custody or in the hands of police, in 2017, we had 123 (deaths),” he said. “In 2018, we had 223. In 2019, we had 133, and in this year alone it's 123. I can't understand why people destroy other people simply because they don't agree with the color of their skin,” said Olinger.

This problem, he said, is not as bad in the area as in others, and he is thankful for the support Hazard provides to their residents.

“I'm glad to be from this community, because we are people that love one another. We have a great mayor, we have a great police force. We have our problems, but we're able to talk to one another because we love one another,” said Olinger. “The world has to learn that we are one people. According to scripture, we're all made of one blood, and since we are all made of one blood we need to learn unity. We need to unite and fight for the things that are just and right, and have a voice. A voice doesn't mean tearing up, destroying or wrecking. You can make change.”

A banner was provided for everyone to sign and leave notes on, and information about Taylor’s life and accomplishments was displayed for people to read at their convenience.