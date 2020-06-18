On June 10, officials with the Hazard Police Department confirmed that two individuals were declared dead and one was seriously injured after a single vehicle collision on Ky. 15 near Applebee's between Morton Boulevard and Combs Road. On Thursday, June 11, the community gathered for a candle light vigil at Hazard High School to honor and mourn the their loss.
James Hunter Gross, 18, and Gavin James Michael Fields, 19, both of Hazard, were killed in the collision, and another individual, a minor under 18 years of age,was seriously injured. For many, this loss hit hard.
“It's crazy. They're my boys,” said Jojo Cornett, a friend of the crash victims. Cornett said they all grew up together, played ball and went to school together. “I love them.”
Tim Reynolds, pastor of First Baptist Church, told the community he knows this incident is unfair, but there is much to learn through it.
“They had their whole lives in front of them,” said Reynolds. “I want to encourage you to give yourself permission to mourn.”
He said people should remember the good times with them and live to honor them.
HHS Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini also addressed the community during the vigil.
“This is one of those battles that you're going to go through in life,” said Mobelini.
Mobelini said for any students or individuals who find themselves in a situation where they need assistance to please reach out to him or someone.
“I'm begging you, if you need help in the middle of the night, call. None of us are invincible,” said Mobelini. “We can't do this again.”
According to city officials, the surviving victim underwent surgery and is recovering well. Gross's funeral was held on June 14 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Charles Whitehead officiating. Fields' funeral was held on June 15 at Hazard First Baptist Church with Tim Reynolds and Tony Sizemore officiating. In lieu of flowers, Fields' family is requesting that donations be made to Hazard High School.
HPD Chief Minor Allen said although they have a few ideas of what caused the accident, reconstruction of the accident scene and processing of the evidence gathered at the scene are still ongoing, and the agency is still waiting on lab results, so the cause of the incident has not been determined at this time. HPD Deputy Chief James East said HPD will continue to handle the ongoing investigation.
