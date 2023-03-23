The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky recently honored 16 individuals who have made a difference in the lives of child victims of abuse in their community, including the director of Perry County’s child advocacy center.

On March 14 at the Capitol Rotunda, Gov. Andy Beshear provided the opening remarks of the ceremony and presented awards to the outstanding individuals.

Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) are child-focused facilities that coordinate the investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse while helping abused children heal. CACs in Kentucky serve more that 7,000 children each year by providing forensic interviews, victim advocacy, medical exams and mental health services to child victims of abuse and their non-offending caregivers.

Working with partner agencies is central to the CAC and multi-disciplinary team model, said Care Cottage representatives. The services provided by Kentucky’s Children’s Advocacy Centers connect and support 177 Commonwealth and county attorney offices, 43 medical providers, 269 law enforcement agencies, 958 Department of Community-Based Services social service workers and social service clinicians and many more therapists, educators, volunteers, board members and more.

The Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center is part of the statewide coalition of CACs dedicated to helping every child impacted by abuse to provide a comprehensive response to child abuse. As executive director of the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center, also known as the Care Cottage, in Hazard, Pamela Carey was nominated by her team in recognition of the many obstacles she has led their center to overcome, as well as the success they have seen under her leadership.

Officials said Carey has grown the Care Cottage team, integrated several new programs, led center renovations and started their Christmas sponsorship programs which provides gifts to over 60 children each year. Many times during her time as executive director, said officials, Carey could be found working long into the midnight hours only to return in the early morning to continue her efforts.

Carey’s staff said there is no doubt the center would not be where they are today if it weren't for her literal blood, sweat, tears and prayers.

“No one deserves the title ‘Legendary’ more than Pamela Carey,” said CAC representatives.

As April, Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, nears the Care Cottage is beginning to schedule events. A Child Abuse Awareness Kick-off event will be held on March 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hazard City Triangle. The Care Cottage’s annual open house will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 6.

For more information, visit, www.carecottage.org.