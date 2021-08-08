The Care Cottage has been awarded re-accreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CAC) across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

Accredited CACs must undergo a re-accreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2017, re-accreditation this year reflects the Care Cottage’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods practice.

The Care Cottage is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the trauma experienced by child

victims of sexual abuse. The organization provides a coordinated, multi-disciplinary approach to the

investigation, prosecution and treatment of child sexual abuse cases across eight counties. Each year,

children come to the Center for forensic interviews, medical examinations, counseling and support. All

services are provided in a nurturing, friendly and safe environment at no cost to a child’s family. The Care Cottage also offers education and training to improve community response to child sexual abuse.

The Care Cottage serves eight counties in the Kentucky River Region, including Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe counties. As an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance, the Care Cottage is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.

National Children’s Alliance awards accredited membership based on a CAC’s compliance with 10

national standards of accreditation to ensure effective, efficient and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. Accredited members must utilize a functioning and effective multidisciplinary team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution and treatment. National

Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity,

forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention and child-focused setting.

“As an organization/team of individuals dedicated to responding to child abuse, we recognize the

importance of maintaining accredited status from National Children’s Alliance. Re-accreditation not only validates our organization’s dedication to proven effective approaches of child abuse intervention and prevention but also contributes to consistency across the Children’s Advocacy Center movement as a whole,” said Pamela Carey, executive director of the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center (Care

Cottage).

“The Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center is to be commended for its continued commitment to

effectively serve victims of child abuse. As the national association and accrediting body for Children’s

Advocacy Centers across the country, our goal is to ensure that every victim of child abuse has access to high quality services that result from professional collaboration. By requiring Accredited Centers to

undergo re-accreditation every five years, we ensure that evidence-based practices are being implemented and the highest quality of service is being provided,” said Teresa Huizar, executive director of the National Children’s Alliance.

For more information about the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center, visit, www.carecottage.org.