Over the summer, officials with the Kentucky River Children's Advocacy Center, also known as the Care Cottage, renovated their building. On Oct. 21, a drive-by open house was held, as well as virtual tours, to show the community the renovations recently done to the building.

“We did a complete exterior renovation. We added all new decking. We also added the vinyl siding and everything that goes along with it. The whole exterior has been totally redone,” said Care Cottage Executive Director Pam Carey. Additionally, she said, a new sign has been created and placed in the front yard, and some decorative changes were made to the interior.

Carey said more than 50 people stopped by during the day of the open house. During the event, the staff handed out baggies of free items, informational brochures about the facility and Care Cottage Creamsicle donuts that were designed by the Pantry Shelf.

In addition to the open house and virtual tours, the Care Cottage has been holding a blanket donation drive and has been preparing for an upcoming event to be held in November.

The blanket drive, said Carey, is where the Care Cottage accepts donated throw blankets (new condition) that will be given to the children they serve. The center is dedicated to helping children who are victims of sexual or physical abuse, and provides a variety of services including forensic interviews, medical examinations, advocacy and counseling, community education and multidisciplinary team investigation.

During medical exams, Carey said, patients normally wear a paper medical gown.

“We don't do that here. We take those really soft blankets, the kids get to pick out which blanket they want, they cover up with it and they take that blanket home with them,” said Carey.

To donate a blanket, the center is open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 465 Cedar Street in Hazard.

A virtual trauma conference is scheduled to be held by the Care Cottage on Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the Care Cottage and their services, or to register for the trauma conference, visit the Care Cottage's Facebook page, their website, carecottage.org, or call, (606) 487-9173.