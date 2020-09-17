On Sept. 12, the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center, Inc., also known as the Care Cottage, held the organization's fourth annual Steve Tackett Memorial Slow Pitch Softball Tournament at the Perry County Park. The funds raised, said representatives of the organization, will go toward the center's mission of helping provide support and care for child victims of sexual abuse.

Several changes were made to this year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said representatives of the Care Cottage.

“We had to actually do things a little differently this year, due to COVID-19,” said Pamela Carey, M.Ed., LPCC, CCTP, the executive director of the Care Cottage.

Carey said she had to submit a safety plan for the event to the Kentucky River District Health Department for approval.

“Fortunately, it is an outdoor event, so it was much easier to get approval for that,” she said.

Four teams participated in the event, and only the two actively playing teams were permitted at the park at a time. Participants, said Carey, were asked to use their own equipment and disinfect all equipment frequently, wear masks and try to distance from others when possible. The event, she said, is normally a two-day tournament, however, the tournament was shortened to one day this year. Additionally, no concessions were able to be sold during the event.

The amount of funding and the number of sponsors were down this year compared to the previous years, said Carey, but the Care Cottage is grateful for all of the support they did receive, she said.

“It is down to previous years due to COVID,” said Carey. “April, of course, was right after the pandemic started and that is Child Abuse Awareness Month. We weren't able to do any of our events, so we're very happy to be able to do this. We didn't even get to do our Open House.”

Carey said the organization completely renovated the exterior of the Care Cottage and had hoped to have an open house during the summer. Currently, said Carey, the center staff are planning to hold a drive-by open house and a virtual tour of the interior sometime soon.

Sponsors for the softball tournament included SYKES (Grand Slam, $500); Chris Gooch, CPA (Home Run, $250); Perry Distributors, Inc. (Home Run, $250); "In Memory of Karen Trevis" (Third Base, $200) and Peoples Bank and Trust (First Base, $100). In total, the Care Cottage raised nearly $2,000, including the cost of team registration fees and the amount of sponsorship funding.

“We do rely on grant funding, fundraisers and donations, and the pandemic has negatively affected all of that,” said Carey.

If anyone is interested in donating to the Care Cottage, they may visit, www.carecottage.org, or mail a check to the facility.