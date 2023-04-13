As they continue to advocate for child victims of abuse and neglect, representatives of the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center, also called the Care Cottage, have been holding events to promote their services during Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

The organization had a kick-off event on March 31, followed by an open house on April 6. Both events, said officials with the Care Cottage, were successful.

During the kick-off event, local politicians participated in the service and attended the event and community partners set up at it.

“We had phenomenal turnout for that, it was packed,” said Pamela Carey, executive director of the Care Cottage.

Carey said they also had a good amount of people attend the open house and that it was probably one of the best open houses they had held in a while.

“We had really good participation,” said Carey explaining that around 70 people came, including local politicians and representatives of community partners. “We had a really good turnout.”

Carey said that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the number of child abuse cases reported within the area, but things began to settle afterwards. Now, she said, the Care Cottage is seeing an increase in the amount of interviews they conduct. Carey said she started in Aug. 2015 and has never seen numbers like they are currently seeing.

Educators account for approximately 30 percent of all reporting, said Carey, and where many children are back in school reporting can be done easier and more often.

“It had been increasing,” she said. “Our numbers had gone down there for the longest time after COVID, but I guess with schools in session now and everything back to normal for a while I guess I wasn’t really surprised that those numbers had gone up.

“In the month of March we did more forensic interviews (in a month) than we have done since I have been here,” Carey said, adding they did 40 forensic interviews in March. “Typically since COVID we had only been doing — some months were 10 or 15.”

Since then, she said, it has remained steady.

“It hasn’t slowed down at all. Like already here in April we’ve done several,” said Carey.

In addition to the increase in numbers of cases, Carey also reported seeing an increase in the severity of the cases.

“We’ve had a lot more intense cases as well,” Carey said. “One of the things we do that not every center does are the emotional injury assessments for emotional abuse, and we’ve been doing a lot of those as well.”

Part of this problem, said Carey, can be contributed to the drug abuse in the area.

“We have high instances of drug use in our area and there is definitely a correlation between abuse and drug abuse,” Carey said. “You have that — people tend to neglect their children or what their behavior patterns are like and so forth.”

The Care Cottage is continuing to raise awareness about issues involving child abuse and is promoting resources within the community.

“I like to think the more awareness that we do that it prompts people to report more,” said Carey. “A perfect day would be if my job was not needed. Unfortunately I don’t think that’s going to happen.”