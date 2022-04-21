On April 19, staff of the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center, also known as the Care Cottage, held an open house, unveiling a new expansion to the building and introducing new staff members.

Pamela Carey, executive director of the Care Cottage, said this was the facility’s first in-person open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and said they were grateful for the opportunity to return to that format.

The open house, Carey said, was the perfect chance to reveal the new building addition, introduce new staff and inform the community of their services.

“We’re also very excited to show off our brand new 600 square foot addition that gives us not only space to hold conferences and workshops and trainings, but also is a flex space where we can have trauma informed yoga for the children that we serve, so we’re very happy to have that,” said Carey.

Additionally, she said, the Care Cottage now has a new full time case manager, which gives the center four full time staff members.

Carey said the Care Cottage staff also made people aware that they offer free Darkness to Light training at any location, which teaches participants how to recognize signs and symptoms of child sexual abuse and how to properly report it, and also informed people of their other services. This, she said, was vital given the increasing numbers of child abuse seen during the pandemic.

“With numbers increasing the way that they have since COVID — neglect increased 650 percent, physical abuse increased 83 percent and sexual abuse increased 10 percent, so those are some really big increases,” Carey said, stating that their role as a child advocacy center is extremely important.

For more information about the Care Cottage, visit, www.carecottage.org, or call, (606) 487-9173.