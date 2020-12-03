Recently, a local physician, Dr. Robin Whitaker, was recognized by Gov. Andy Beshear, and received a Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky Legendary Partner Award. The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kentucky Legendary Partner Award honors the critical partners who have worked with other professionals in their region to provide vital services to child abuse victims.

Whitaker, an employee of the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center, or Care Cottage, was nominated by her peers for her contribution to protecting children, said officials with the organization.

“Dr. Whitaker provides forensic medical exams to child victims of sexual and physical abuse in addition to caring for patients at the clinic where she works. She is caring and compassionate and works tirelessly to help protect the children in our region,” said Pamela Carey, the executive director of the Care Cottage.

Located in Hazard, the Kentucky River CAC/Care Cottage was founded in 2000. For 20 years, the Care Cottage has worked to provide a comfortable, safe environment where children, who have been the victims of sexual abuse and their non-offending family members may receive services from each agency involved in the investigation and prosecution of these cases.

In lieu of an in-person event in Frankfort as in past years, honorees received capes and plaques locally and are being honored through a special video presentation, which can be viewed at www.cackentucky.org. In a video message, Beshear expressed his long-term support for the work of the children's advocacy center and its collaborative model. “The Children’s Advocacy Center’s model provides the foundation and structure needed to ensure our children and our families receive the healing, and justice, they deserve and need,” said Beshear.

Kentucky's 15 regional children's advocacy centers were deemed life-sustaining, and they have continued to provide critical services to meet the needs of every abused child identified since the beginning of the pandemic. Children's advocacy centers and their partners showed creativity and resilience in working together to adapt their practices, said officials.

The importance of the partnership recognized in this award is emphasized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Beshear.

“COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges, making collaboration and communication more essential than ever in child abuse cases,” Beshear said.