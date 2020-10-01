On Thursday, Sept. 24, community members gathered at the Kentucky River Child Advocacy Center, or Care Cottage, to celebrate the dedication of a bench in memory of the facility's former pediatrician, Dr. Ronald Collier. Collier served at the Care Cottage from 2011-2017 and passed away in July of this year.
“Dr. Collier spent many of his Fridays completing forensic medical exams for the Care Cottage children who had allegedly been abused. Even though these children had endured much trauma and were scared, Dr. Collier could put even the most anxious child at ease,” said Care Cottage Executive Director Pamela Carey, M.Ed., LPCC, CCTP.
“He always wore bright, colorful ties depicting characters from children's cartoons,” said Carey. “He was like a giant hug wearing a tie and exuberated genuineness and a caring attitude towards everyone that he met.”
Carey thanked the family of Dr. Collier for sharing him with the Care Cottage, and then people in attendance were given the opportunity to say a few words if they wished.
“By placing this bench here on the Care Cottage porch, everyone who enters the Care Cottage can be reminded that Dr. Ronald Collier served as a Care Cottage physician and was a hero to children,” said Carey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.