U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY-06) introduced legislation on June 14 to reauthorize the Comprehensive Addiction Recovery through Effective Employment and Reentry (CAREER) Act, which helps address the impact substance abuse is having on America’s workforce.
This bill, according to a statement from McConnell’s office, would reauthorize and make improvements to much-needed federal programs for individuals in states most devastated by substance abuse.
In 2018, Sen. McConnell and Congressman Barr introduced the CAREER Act which was included in the bipartisan SUPPORT For Patients and Communities Act. This landmark legislation passed Congress and was signed into law by the President. The CAREER Act supports Americans recovering from substance use disorder by providing funding for stable, transitional housing and by ensuring they have the support they need to reenter the workforce and maintain gainful employment.
The CAREER Act of 2023, the statement said, would reauthorize two programs created by the CAREER Act: the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)’s Treatment, Recovery and Workforce Support Grant Program and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Recovery Housing Program. The CAREER Act of 2023 not only continues both of these innovative programs but would build on initial successes, the statement said.
Since the CAREER Act was signed into law in 2018, Kentucky has received more than $8.5 million in federal funding and has shown promising success in providing the resources Kentuckians need to overcome addiction. Through SAMHSA’s workforce reentry program, The Isaiah House, St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Mountain Comprehensive Care Center have received several million dollars in federal funding over the past few years to address workforce participation challenges caused by the prevalence of substance abuse in Kentucky.
“Too often, people in recovery fall back into drug use while in between housing or searching for work, leaving many Americans trapped in addiction and left out of the job market entirely,” McConnell. “Once again, I’m proud to work with Congressman Barr on legislation to help address our nation’s opioid and substance abuse epidemic, which has devastated communities across our home state of Kentucky, as well as the rest of the country. Since shepherding the CAREER Act into law five years ago, we’ve seen firsthand the power of employment in treating addiction and helping Americans stay drug-free. Through the structure of good-paying jobs and stable, transitional housing, we can rebuild our workforce and give new purpose to the lives of those in recovery.”
Congressman Barr agreed that the CAREER Act has been beneficial to the communities hit by substance abuse issues.
“The CAREER Act has played a vital role in promoting workforce development, vocational training and the acquisition of essential skills in our communities. With its reauthorization, we will further enhance the effectiveness and impact of this crucial program, ensuring that American workers are well-equipped to thrive in the ever-evolving job market of the 21st century,” said Congressman Barr. “And as our nation continues to grapple with the devastating consequences of substance abuse, it is imperative that we prioritize support and resources for those seeking recovery. The recovery housing provision in the CAREER Act will play a significant role in providing individuals battling addiction with the stability and assistance needed to rebuild their lives. I am grateful for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's partnership on this crucial piece of legislation.”