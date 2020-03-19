On March 12, a carseat check up event was held at the Cardinal Chevrolet in Hazard to provide education on how to properly install a child’s carseat or booster seat. Representatives from the Hazard Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Prestonsburg Police and Fire Departments, Jackson Police Department, KYTC, Kentucky River District Health Department and more were present for the course.
Sharon Ringers, the child passenger safety coordinator for the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, said the class was a three-day long course intended to teach participating police and fire department employees how to install car seats correctly.
During the first two days, Ringers said, participants learned about the different types of restraints in vehicles and completed a lot of interactive activities. On the third day, a community carseat check up event was held for the public to bring their vehicles by and be inspected by the class.
“It’s kind of intense when you think of it, you’re in a class for carseats and it lasts three days. It’s an intensive thing,” said Ringers. “Our main goal is to have somebody in the local area that can provide that service.”
The class, she said, is very important because many people do not use their carseats properly.
“Ninety percent of car seats in use today are misused, so we need to make sure the community takes full advantage and benefit of the carseats and they’re installed correctly,” said Ringers, explaining that the devices may not be tight enough, the harnesses could be in incorrect spots or the seats could not be facing in the correct direction. “We want the kids to be the safest, so they need to be rear facing at least until they’re two years old and then forward facing using the seat belt and lower anchors.”
Now that the class is completed, the individuals who participated are certified to assist community members in properly installing carseats and booster seats. If needed, Ringers said, community members can contact one of the participating organizations and set up an appointment for a certified representative to assist them with their carseat. Another carseat check up is scheduled for May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.