Each year for the past nine years, employees from the Hazard location of Cash Express have delivered cupcakes and posters signed with messages from the community to local first responders in remembrance of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. This year, the company delivered the signs and cakes on Sept. 9.

Garry McNabb, CEO of Cash Express, said this is an important tradition in the company. “I am not sure where the tradition on delivering a dessert to first responders on the anniversary on 9/11 started in our company, but I'm glad it did. It started out of someone's caring and appreciative heart and spread from employee to employee and location to location until stores all over Kentucky and Tennessee were involved,” said McNabb. “No one ever imagined that taking a meal to first responders as a way of showing our appreciation would turn out to mean so much to the people in our company. As more and more people and location became involved, a simple gesture became an annual salute to first responders.”

McNabb said using the 9/11 anniversary as an opportunity to refresh feelings for first responders is a good thing and is a simple but meaningful way to say “thank you” to them. “We value the opportunity to show their appreciation to first responders. One of our goals is to encourage others in the community to be involved as well,” said McNabb.

Glenda Hollins, manager of the Hazard Cash Express, said every year of holding this event is special to their staff and community, as well as the first responders. This year, she said, many of the local first responders had been involved with search and rescue efforts during the July flooding and storms, so this was an extra moment of appreciation for them.

“It’s a little different this year, because with the major flooding in and around this area, we had so many people out there helping with search and rescue. We just really want to appreciate everybody and let them know the community does appreciate everything they do for us,” said Hollins.

Terra Pitman, assistant manager of the Hazard Cash Express, said this was her first year of participating in the event and seeing the reactions of the first responders meant a lot to her.

“It really brought excitement because these firefighters and police departments, along with the 911 dispatch — because they don’t really get the recognition that they need. Without them our community would be in really bad shape,” said Pitman.

Many of the local first responders said they were very thankful for the gesture on Cash Express's behalf and the support of the community.

“We appreciate it because most people don’t appreciate what we do, and for our fellow firefighters that lost their lives — 343 of them — it hits home,” said James Hall, assistant fire chief of Hazard Fire Station One.

The locations included in this year's delivery were: Jakes Branch Fire Department, Hazard Fire Station One, Hazard Fire Station Two, Kentucky State Police Post 13, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hazard Police Department, Perry County 911 Dispatch Center, Perry County Ambulance Service and the Hazard-Perry County National Guard.