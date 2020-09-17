Throughout the years, Cash Express has continued to honor the memory of individuals lost during the tragic Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the United States. Each year, the business has shown their appreciation for local first responders by delivering patriotically decorated cakes and signed boards. This year, on Sept. 10, representatives of the company continued that tradition, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some changes were made.

One of the most noticeable changes in this year's delivery, was the decision not to have community members sign a poster thanking the first responders.

“We couldn't give the posters this year, because of everybody signing it and the pandemic. It was just unfeasible to do that,” said Glenda Hollins, a manager at Cash Express in Hazard. The company, she said, did not want multiple people touching the same pens and posters then handing it off to first responders, so they chose to leave that portion out during the pandemic.

Another change in this year's delivery, was the addition of several new cakes and recipients, said Hollins.

“We got the hospital and the medical centers, because they were essential workers,” she said. “You really see the dangers that they are actually putting their lives in out here taking care of everyone else.”

Hollins said she and her husband both serves as firefighters in the past, and he was also a police officer but has since retired, so this tradition has a special place in her heart. In addition to that, she said, she has family in the medical field, and wanted to make sure they were recognized as well.

“With the police rioters and stuff going on, it's really personal. My granddaughter is in the medical field, my niece is an RN and it's just really personal for me to make sure everybody stays safe,” said Hollins. “We just want to carry on the tradition and not let America forget what the world went through, what the families of 9/11 victims went through and what they still go through every day with the loss of their loved ones.”

In total, this year, Cash Express delivered 30 cakes to several locations including both houses of the Hazard Fire Department, Hazard National Guard Armory, Perry County 911 Dispatch Center, Kentucky State Police Post 13, Hazard Police Department, Perry County Sheriff's Department, the Perry County Ambulance Service, the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, ARH Cancer Center, ARH Hazard Clinic, the office of Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and the office of Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini.