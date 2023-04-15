Over the last few months, CEDAR Inc. has been developing a new healthcare careers education program in partnership with the Challenger Learning Center (CLCKY) to be rolled out in April. On April 6, a teacher workshop was conducted at the Hazard Community and Technical College, where CEDAR’s curriculum team presented the program to the participants of the pilot group.

John Justice, president and executive director of CEDAR Inc., said the new program, is called “Artemis-Mission ECHO” (Exploring Community Healthcare Occupations). This program will enable students to learn about healthcare careers that will be needed when NASA builds a camp on the moon through its new Artemis program. The purpose of the program, said Justice, is to get middle school students more educated and excited about healthcare careers available in this region.

“College students pretty much for the most part have their minds made up on what they want to do, what area they want to pursue and so middle school students it’s something they just started thinking about — what they want to do — so before they get too far into the process of thinking about what they want to do, they learn about the different healthcare careers, how many there are, how exciting they are,” said Justice. “The excitement part and the inspiration part come from the Challenger Learning Center. Their programming there enables students to learn about STEM subjects and have fun doing it. There’s a lot of learning that goes on there that the kids are learning and don’t realize they’re learning because they’re having fun.”

Justice said those are the types of lessons children remember best because they are fun, positive experiences for them.

The participating students, said CEDAR officials, will learn many of the similarities between healthcare needs in outer space and on earth, and how they both require the same type careers to provide the needed care.

Tom Cravens, director of the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky, said the program will emphasize and put a highlight on healthcare careers, while also supporting the CLCKY’s work.

“We use space as a vehicle to teach math and science and all the STEM subject matter, and the Challenger Center is all about inspiring and motivating students to learn so we are — the teacher prep unit that they have has healthcare career information within those lessons,” said Cravens.

CEDAR chose eight schools in eight different districts throughout the region to participate in the pilot program for testing purposes relative to the first three of what will be nine lessons when completed. During the April 6 teacher workshop in Hazard, CEDAR’s curriculum team presented the program to the eight teachers who will be implementing the curriculum in their classroom. Those teachers will later take their students to the Artemis Museum, an interactive science center at the Challenger Learning Center, where they will participate in twenty plus hands-on stem-related activities associated with the Artemis program and health care careers.

Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) is sponsoring Adams Middle in Floyd County, as well as Belfry Middle, Jenkins Middle and Pikeville Elementary and ARH is sponsoring Carr Creek Elementary in Knott County, East Perry Elementary and Hazard Middle in Perry County and Leslie County Middle.

Along with the teachers from these eight schools were Subject Matter Experts representing both regional health care providers and post-secondary institutions who offers healthcare education programs.

Several providers and educators had representatives attend the workshop to provide critique for CEDAR to use when completing the remaining six lessons over the next few months in preparation for the program’s full implementation beginning in September. Health Care Providers attending included: ARH; AdventHealth Manchester; Baptist Health Corbin; PMC; Primary Care Centers of East KY; and Kings Daughter-Ashland (invited). Health Care Education Institutions attending included: American National University; Galen College of Nursing; KCTCS Nursing Programs — Ashland, Big Sandy and Hazard Community Colleges confirmed, South East Community College (invited); and KY College of Optometry at UPike. Other attending organizations included: KVEC (KY Valley Educational Cooperative) and SOAR.

The workshop, Justice said, went well.

“It was as good as I could expect, and I’m a very harsh critic especially on anything I have to do with,” he said.

This particular program, said Justice, is not the one covered by CEDAR’s MOUA with PMC that was recently signed, but they have been involved in helping develop this program and have committed to sponsoring, in addition to the four schools for the pilot, area schools this coming school year, as well as providing a medical related interactive exhibit that will be placed in the Artemis Museum for students to experience.

“We feel that this is the beginning of a program that, over time, has great potential of changing the landscape in our region relative to the health care worker pool available to our regional providers, hopefully someday eliminating the need for them to recruit and hire out of region/state health care workers,” said Justice.

The program, said Cravens, is needed and will benefit the area greatly.

“The healthcare industry is having a terrible time hiring the number and the qualified people that they need to operate. It’s a big problem,” said Cravens.

Many medical facilities are putting workforce development departments in their operations, he said, which demonstrates their interest in working on this problem.

“They are seeing this as a long-term issue,” Justice said.