The CEDAR program presented James Eversole with the Teacher of the Year Award on June 6 at the Perry County Public Library. The award, according to CEDAR officials, recognizes Eversole's exceptional dedication as an educator in the region.

John Justice, president and executive director of CEDAR Inc., highlighted the significance of this award, emphasizing Eversole's outstanding contributions to teaching in a special area.

"I met James Eversole about four years ago, and there was something that immediately drew me to him," said Justice. "His story is heartwarming and inspiring, and it inspired me. Some places you leave and you don’t think about them. Some places you go and leave and you think about them. I thought about Buckhorn.”

Justice expressed his admiration for teachers like Eversole, who go above and beyond their regular workload to ensure the best education for their students.

"In today's world, teachers are inundated with not only regular and extra work, but some teachers take on additional projects that provide extra benefits to their students," said Justice.

CEDAR, now in its 30th year, focuses on creating and delivering non-traditional educational programming to support K-12 instruction.

"I would give anything to have more teachers like James, who go above and beyond as he has," added Justice.

Eversole and his class participated in the program by creating a collection of 25 stories, each written by a student, recounting their experiences during last year's flooding event.

For the past five years, Eversole has served as a college career navigator through GEAR UP at Buckhorn High School, helping students explore opportunities for further education after high school, whether through trade schools or traditional four-year degree programs.

Eversole was awarded a special plaque with this award along with a $1,000 check.

"I'm excited, but this is about my kids and my community. I don't want to make this about myself," said Eversole. "We're a community school at Buckhorn, and we were highly affected by not only the pandemic but also this flood."

Eversole explained his approach to motivating students to participate in the program and find healing through their creative work.

“I look at it as, ‘How can the kids grow with these projects?’” Eversole said “Realistically they’ve been affected so much by the flood. These kids' normalcy have changed, but they also have emotional baggage because of it. It’s a little bit bigger than just me. It was a good release for them for trying to heal from what's happened.”

Expressing gratitude for receiving the award and the opportunity to engage in the project with his class, Eversole highlighted the positive impact of CEDAR on the students' growth as individuals and scholars.

"The CEDAR organization has been tremendously beneficial for our kids' growth. Personally, it has challenged me to push the students and help them become even better students and better human beings," explained Eversole.