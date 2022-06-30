Celebrate Independence Day locally

With the Independence Day weekend approaching, several events are being held throughout Appalachian Newspapers' coverage region to celebrate.

Those events include:

KENTUCKY

Pikeville

The City of Pikeville will hold an “Independence Day at Pikeville” festival which will be held July 1 through July 4, and which will include a street festival live music, family fun at the park and a fireworks show.

The event schedule is as follows and food trucks and street vendors will be in downtown daily:

July 1

• 6 p.m. — Cruise-in car show

• 7 p.m. — Main Street Live featuring Tee Dee Young

July 2 and July 3

• 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Inflatables and face painting in the Pikeville City Park

• 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Live music on the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage on Main Street

July 4

• 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Inflatables and face painting in the Pikeville City Park

• 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Live music on the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage on Main Street

• 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Live music at the Gazebo Stage in the Pikeville City Park

• Fireworks after dark

The Pikeville-Pike County Tourism Convention and Visitors Bureau will be holding a “4th of July Under the Fireworks” event. The event will be held beginning at 7 p.m., Monday, July 4, at the former Hilton Garden In Terrace in Pikeville. There will be a buffet, refreshments and a live DJ. Participants will be able to view the City of Pikeville’s fireworks show at the rooftop event. For seat and table reservations, call Pikeville-Pike County Tourism at (606) 432-5063.

Coal Run

Coal Run will hold its “Old-Fashioned Independence Day Festival” on Sunday, July 3 in the Coal Run City Park. Events will include free food and drink, live music, inflatable, wrestling and a huge fireworks display beginning at 6 p.m.

Thunder in the Valley

The annual Thunder in the Valley fireworks show will be presented by the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, July 2. Traditionally, hundreds of residents from Mingo and Pike counties turn out for this Fourth of July celebration.

The event is held in the Goody/South Williamson community of Pike County. Many families, groups and churches set up in grassy areas and parking lots throughout the area for picnics, games and fellowship prior to one of the longest fireworks displays in the region beginning at 10:05 p.m.

Elkhorn City

The community of Elkhorn City will celebrate the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, July 2 with a cruise-in, a night market on Main Street and fireworks after dark.

Marrowbone

The Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department will host its Independence Day event starting at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 3. The event will feature hot dogs, inflatables and fireworks at the Wolfpit Industrial Site.

Prestonsburg

Star City Day will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., July 4, with live music, food vendors, artisans and more. The event will kick off with a parade at 4 p.m. and wrap up with a large fireworks show over downtown at approximately 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hazard

The Kentucky River District’s annual Fourth of July Celebration will be held on Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4, in downtown Hazard.

On July 1, the Queen City Sparkler 5K Walk/Run will be held at the ArtStation in downtown Hazard. Registration will begin at 7 p.m., and the event will begin at 8 p.m. Registration will be $35 and will include an event t-shirt. To register, visit www.bit.ly/QueenCity5K.

On July 4, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m., a Fish Fry will be held at the picnic shelter beside City Hall. The 4th of July Parade will be held on Main Street at 1 p.m. Following the parade, at 2 p.m., the Freedom Float will be held on the North Fork River, with participants entering behind City Hall. At 7 p.m. the Community Children’s Choir will perform at the amphitheater by City Hall, and Midlife Crisis will perform at 7:45 p.m. Fireworks will be held at 9:45 p.m.

Paintsville

Paintsville’s fireworks display will be held at “dark-thirty” and will be visible from all normal locations, but will be held on Sunday, July 3. The City of Paintsville will be hosting a slew of other events, including a Farmer’s Market hosted by the city and the Paintsville Beautification Committee beginning at 8 a.m. in the city parking lot on July 2, a Block Party for all residents at 4 p.m. on July 3 in the city parking lot and a cornhole tournament hosted by the Alley on Main at 8 p.m. on July 3.

The Block Party will also feature a free concert at the Alley on Main, beginning at 8 p.m., inflatables for kids, and participants are encouraged to bring their own tents, tables and food to take part in the celebration. The cornhole tournament features cash prizes, with a $10 entry fee and registration taking place between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA

Williamson

The City of Williamson will be creating a the area’s newest Fourth of July event to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Williamson Event Planner Tonya Webb said the event — being called Red, White and Slide — will turn the floodwall hill behind Sazon Mexican Restaurant into a giant “slip and slide.” It will be from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 4, near the Dirt Days mud pit area.

Gilbert

On July 1 and July 2, the Town of Gilbert will host a community yard sale at the Gilbert Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Contact the Town Hall offices for booth prices and availability.). On Saturday, there will be a Regatta and Anything That Floats event starting at 11 a.m. near the Justice Bridge and ending at Veterans Park for lunch. Sunday will feature games for children and free ice cream at 6 p.m. at the Community Center. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m.

Delbarton

The Town of Delbarton will hold its Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 2, with free food, entertainment and fireworks.

Kermit

The Town of Kermit will have festivities on Monday, July 4. Fireworks will begin after dark and there will be community events prior to that in the evening. The town will provided free popsicles and watermelon.

Lenore

The Lenore Volunteer Fire Department will have activities beginning at 4 p.m. on the parking lot of Cheech’s Pizza on Saturday, July 2. There will be a D.J., fire truck rides, a hot dog sale, dunking booth and other entertainment. Fireworks will be after dark at approximately 9:30 p.m.