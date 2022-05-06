On May 2, the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky announced that the center has had an exciting winter and spring. With many new renovations and upgrades, officials said the center is progressively adding to its reputation as being the region’s mecca for interactive science, technology, arts and mathematics (STEAM) programming. The NASA-inspired missions are engaging and inspiring for students as well as educators. The center is currently in progress of updating the Interactive Science Center (ISC).

“We hope to have the ISC launched by early fall – it’s going to add an excitement to the center’s landscape,” said CLCKY Director Tom Cravens.

On March 4, the sound of students energized the Center’s halls after a two-year silence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Elkhorn City School students traveled from Pike County and were the very first group to experience the center’s new mission, “Expedition Mars.” Flight Director Jackie Caudill, Mission Commander Steven Turner, STEAM Program Coordinator Sara Griffith, STEAM Specialist Rhonda Wagers and STEAM Specialist Judy Couch reported the mission “a success.”

The Challenger Learning Center also co-hosted the Kentucky Technology Student Association presented by Stan and Karen Pigman. The March event rallied 275 students from all over the region for a day of engineering competitions and networking.

Intertwined with the “main” events, center staff has been busy with the Interactive Science Center upgrades. This portion of the Challenger Learning Center, said officials, sets it apart from other centers in the nation adding to the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) experience. “Currently we’re evaluating new exhibits that will align with the Next Generation Science Standards and provide a meaningful educational experience for students and further the mission of the Center,” said Project Consultant John Handshoe.

Additionally, center staff have been providing mobile STEAM outreach educational opportunities for students across the region. Provided programs include EPIC Engineering where students explore several areas of engineering like electrical and mechanical. Students get to keep their designs. Also in the outreach lineup is Robotics and Coding, and Virtual Reality.

Current outreach counties include Bell, Breathitt, Clay and Perry. CLCKY STEAM Program Coordinator Sara Griffith said that, “Our outreach programs provide advanced learning opportunities for under served counties.”

To stay informed about the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky's upcoming events, visit the CLCKY's social media pages or their website at, www.clcky.com, or call, (606) 487-3050.