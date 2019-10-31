The Challenger Learning Center partnered with the Harmony House and Roy G. Eversole Elementary to launch the center’s first-ever halloween event to Perry County last Thursday. The Challenger Mystery Tour consisted of three sections held at the Challenger Center, Roy G. Eversole and the Harmony House.
Jackie Caudill, with the Challenger Learning Center, said that each stop on the tour had a lot to offer patrons. “This is the Challenger Mystery tour, it’s a fundraiser for the challenger center,” said Caudill. “We’ve got all kinds of snacks we’ve got a green screen where people can have their photo taken with a halloween background of their choice.”
The Challenger Center portion of the tour also offered a science demonstration and a haunted space station. “In our briefing room we’re going to have a STEM science demonstration that’s going to be really cool and halloween themed and then we’re going to take them into our haunted space station, they get to use black lights to uncover secret messages,” said Caudill. “When they leave here the second stop on the tour is Roy G. Eversole gym, there’s going to be a Halloween dance party there and a dance contest. Then they’ll be going to a walking tour of the Harmony House for dessert and a costume contest.” The Harmony House portion of the tour had halloween themed desserts such as “Dirt Pudding” with worms, a variety of cookies, pumpkin dip and ‘50s themed cookies made by Nicely Iced KY.
Three different groups took the tour.
