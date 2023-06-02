Trainers from the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh — Aly Toy and Jim Falba — recently visited the Hazard Challenger Learning Center to help train employees on a new outreach program for students.

“They’ve been here for a week training us on a new outreach program that we’ve collaborated on over the past year,” said Challenger Learning Center Director Tom Cravens. “ It’s about the Artemis mission to return to the moon. We went to Hindman Elementary on Monday to do the program with students.”

The program focuses on various hands-on experiments related to space science that offer a unique experience for students to see and learn up close.

“Our Build It To Blast Off Program features the Artemis missions but we talk a lot about how the journey to space starts here on Earth — how we’re going back to the moon very soon and how this current generation that’s growing up will be the Mars generation,” Toy said. “They will take the Artemis mission and run it through the finish line.”

Cravens explained how these efforts were a part of a grant which was designed to help educate students on the importance of STEM education.

“Our plan here is a part of the ARC grant we received which was for creating outreach based around the Artemis missions,” Cravens said. “We could go to a school and have a hundred kids at an assembly program and do that a couple times a day and teach them about STEM and how that relates to the Artemis missions.”

Cravens said this is an ongoing effort to involve the kids and students of the Eastern Kentucky region and introduce them to the wonders of space science will be continued through their summer programs like the M.I.T. workshop program which starts on June 16.

For those interested in learning more about the summer programs offered by the Challenger Learning Center visit the CLC Facebook page or visit, www.clcky.com/summer.