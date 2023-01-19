The Challenger Learning Center in Hazard has seen an overhaul of upgrades recently, from aesthetic and general cosmetics, to software upgrades.

“Due to private donations, we’ve been able to upgrade the cosmetics of the center and create a new exhibit and also upgrade our current software system,” said Executive Director Tom Cravens. “After doing 13 years of Mars Invasion, we felt like we were due for something new and different. Through grant writing and fundraising, we’ve been able to cosmetically upgrade our mission simulation area, plus the software platform that we use.”

The new exhibit will be called “Moon, Mars and Beyond.” This mission is an educational experience that follows the real in time progress of NASA’s current Artemis mission, which is making a return trip to the moon.

Cravens, who has been with the center for 23 years, said he truly enjoys being involved with an experience that leaves a powerful lasting impression on students for years to come.

"The Challenger Learning Center is a valuable resource for our community," said Cravens. "The programs offered here provide students with a unique learning experience that will stay with them for a lifetime."

The center has been providing students with a unique and interactive learning experience for over two decades. Starting in 1999, the center is one of over 40 throughout the country and was dedicated in memory of the Challenger Space Shuttle which met with disaster after exploding shortly after take off in 1986.

The Center is devoted to space science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and offers a variety of programs and activities for students of all ages, he said.

From the moment you enter the Challenger Center, you are welcomed to extraordinary sights of space technology, including historical education in the space field, tying directly into the roots of Hazard.

The center's main attraction is the simulated space mission program, where students work together in teams to complete a mission to Mars. Students are assigned roles such as Mission Control, Science Officer and Engineer and must work together to complete tasks and solve problems.

"The Challenger Learning Center provides students with a hands-on and immersive learning experience that they can't get in a traditional classroom," said Cravens. “Our mission is to inspire and educate the next generation of leaders in STEM fields."

The center also offers other programs such as robotics camps, science camps, engineering camps and the LEGO League. These programs are designed to give students an in-depth understanding of various STEM fields and to encourage them to pursue careers in these fields.

The center is also open to the public for tours and special events. In the summer of 2022, when students from 13 regions across Kentucky, came to the Challenger Learning Center to correspond with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The Challenger Learning Center is a nonprofit organization that is supported by grants and donations. The center is always looking for volunteers and donations to help support their programs and activities, Cravens said.

According to Cravens, the center is one of the most advanced of its kind next to facilities in Houston, Texas, and because of such, plays host to other centers who look to the Hazard facility for updates in training technique with the new mission upgrades. Currently the center is hosting a team from the Challenger Center in Alaska, over a four day period, so they can learn how to use the software update that also comes with the new cosmetic upgrades.

According to Cravens, they offer a truly unique experience at the center that isn’t offered to every center throughout the country.

“Not all Challenger Centers do the Mars Invasion exhibit we have offered and not all will do this new exhibit, it is a custom exhibit that will be offered here,” said Cravens.

The Challenger Learning Center is located on the campus of Hazard Community and Technical College and can be found on Facebook for those looking to correspond with the center for future events.