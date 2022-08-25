During the Aug. 23 Chamber of Commerce meeting, several local leaders and guest speakers updated the community on the July flooding and ongoing recovery efforts, as well as the steps that many organizations and entities are taking to work together throughout this process of recovery.

Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini spoke about what happened with the water and infrastructure, and what has been done so far to repair them. During the first night of the storm everything seemed to be going okay with just the rain, said Mobelini, but then everything started to unravel one after another.

“27 days ago the unimaginable happened. We had the worst flood in the history of Perry County. Not only the worst flood, this was the worst infrastructure problem ever in the state,” said Mobelini. “It's not like a tornado, it's not like a hurricane, it's not like an earthquake. Our entire infrastructure has been totally wiped out and that was with water, sewer and electricity.”

The city has 39 miles of water lines going one way and 38 miles going another way, said Mobelini. The water goes through 30 tanks in the system. Hours into the storm, Mobelini said, the two main lines of the system began to explode and weren't able to be repaired quickly. This, he said, was an all-hands-on-deck situation for the city and county where they were the largest lines in the system.

“It was almost like a perfect storm,” said Mobelini. “We got those fixed so we started pumping water back into the tanks and we think we're going to be fine, then at the water plant the two high service pumps go out simultaneously so the plant is down again.”

Following that, the system has two raw intakes at the plant, and both intakes went out within an hour of one another.

“This is the straw that broke the camel's back,” said Mobelini.

Mobelini said an assessment was done to analyze the situation regarding the water and infrastructure needs, and city and county crews worked around the clock, but were also trying to focus on other needs such as search and rescue. During the assessment meeting, Mobelini said that experts and analysts told local leaders it would take between six months to a year to completely restore the water. This he said, was alarming, but other challenges kept them busy too.

“Nobody wants to hear that. We really didn't panic because we were still in panic mode already. We know it's bad not having water but it's worse not knowing where people are,” said Mobelini.

Water, sewage and maintenance crews worked nonstop in dangerous conditions, he said, and multiple crews from several outside areas began coming to help. Some of these outside organizations, said Mobelini, are still here helping.

“This is what's amazing,” said Mobelini. “So we've got 13 or 14 outside agencies here and instead of that six to nine months, we've been in it 27 days and right now we've got 97 percent of people back on the water,” he said.

“None of this would have happened if we didn't have help from everyone. I truly believe without the help of our men and everybody and these people coming in we'd be in a state of emergency and disaster for a couple years.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander also spoke during the meeting, discussing efforts with housing and road repairs, and thanking everyone for helping during this time.

“I call this a catastrophic event. It's something like we've never faced,” said Alexander. “Immediately, our teams knew what to do and started doing it. Our state and federal partners, they immediately showed up, they immediately called to see what they could do.”

In addition to local crews already being on the ground working to help people, Alexander said, there was an outpouring of support from neighboring areas and outside sources which allowed the city and county to help direct people to available resources and supplies more quickly and in a structured way.

With the recovery efforts going on, the county and city started assessing road damage, bridge damage and housing damages, Alexander said.

By day two of the storm and flooding, they had 15 crews working on roads and by day three there were over 20 crews working on roads, he said. After beginning to repair roads, they began working on temporary solutions for damaged bridges as well as short and long-term housing options.

“We never stopped working from the moment this happened,” said Alexander. “I love this community. My heart and soul are in it and it's even more so now.”

He said the county will continue to do all they can to help the community recover.

Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy spoke about search and rescue efforts during this disaster and challenges being faced with receiving FEMA assistance.

Stacy said that, within hours after the flooding and storm damage, there were stories emerging of people saving neighbors and local crews helping save people. People all over the region stepped up to search and rescue others, he said, which made a huge difference and saved hundreds of lives.

“In those first 12 hours we're thankful for all of our first responders, all of our neighbors,” said Stacy. “I've never seen anything close to this,” he said. “Our community is resilient and when the chips are down we've got each other's backs. Something about that makes you feel solid.”

Stacy said local leadership worked together to get things done quickly and the community worked together very well.

Stacy said currently there are individual assistance challenges are being faced by many in the community and he and his team were concerned by the amount of people having problems with FEMA. Several people, he said, are not able to communicate during this time due to outages and not being able to get out, and they are missing appointments or falling through the cracks. The varying situations are leading to high number of denials or low offers from FEMA, he said. Because of this, he said, the city and county spoke with FEMA “quite forcefully” to get issues resolved, and are trying to get more help and outreach between FEMA and the people who need help.

The system for getting assistance, said Stacy, has not been changed in years and is flawed, but the only way for it to change is for congress to act on it.

Stacy said if someone applies for assistance from FEMA and is denied or receives a low offer, do not give up. Applicants are encouraged to get a quote from a contractor, make an itemized list of damaged contents and appeal the denial or low offer.

Gerry Roll, CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, also spoke during the Chamber meeting, informing the community of other available resources for recovery. The Foundation, said Roll, opened their fund for disaster relief donations as soon as the damage hit in July. The Foundation, she said, understands the sense of loss people feel and are reaching out to the community to see what it needs.

“We are working very hard at what we do,” said Roll, adding the organization is connecting with resources for long-term solutions to ongoing challenges and also reaching out to the community to connect them with short-term solutions right now. “Most of all, our job is to bring leadership money, tools and resources to all our communities to help us recover.”

Since the July flooding, Roll said, the Foundation sent out an application for information to collect data to gauge the level of loss experienced by the community. So far, she said, they have already collected more than 8,000 household applications.

“For each of those households that filled out that information, we're sending them a check,” said Roll, explaining that the first $2 million the Foundation receives is going back to those applicants. “It's not enough to fix their problem, it's not enough to do anything except say we're here, we love you, we care about you, you're human, here's a little bit of money, put it in your pocket and get what you need.

“We were here before this flood, we're here now during this flood and we're going to be here after this flood bringing all the resources we can,” said Roll.