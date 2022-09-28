Changes have been made in the schedule for the previously announced daytime closures of Ky. 1440 (Upper Second Creek Road) in Perry County the weekend of Oct. 1-2 as repairs continue on highways damaged by July's devastating flooding.
Complete daytime closures had been planned from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, for drilling to repair a break in pavement at mile point 2.83, approximately 0.2 miles south of the intersection of Ky. 476 and Ky. 550.
Since this road dead ends, with no other alternate routes available for drivers, the closure schedule has been changed to allow for brief 20-minute openings approximately every two hours to allow traffic to pass.
The road will be open from 10 to 10:20 a.m., 12:20 to 12:40 p.m., 2:40 to 3 p.m., 5 to 5:20 p.m., and 7:20 to 7:40 p.m. Inclement weather may affect work this weekend, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to pass over Eastern Kentucky once the storm moves inland.
Other than the brief scheduled openings, the road will be closed to all through traffic while the work is ongoing.