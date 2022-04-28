A total of 34 regional winners selected among the 6,000 businesses that contract for FedEx Ground were recently recognized for their business excellence in both 2021 and 2022.

Over the past two years, according to a statement from FedEx, independent businesses like Chavies based Richard Harris, Inc. have served as a critical connector for individuals, small businesses and the local community throughout the global pandemic. Amidst the e-commerce boom and supply chain disruptions, Richard Harris, Inc. continued to operate as a reliable partner to FedEx Ground and provided critical support to the local economy through the pickup, delivery and transportation of commercial and residential packages.

“FedEx Ground has worked successfully with thousands of independent service provider companies to connect businesses and people in the marketplace,” said John Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Ground. “The past two years have been transformational for our business and our service providers, and they’ve stepped up to the opportunity as e-commerce growth continues to change the delivery landscape.”

“We’ve been successful because we protect ourselves, the public and the packages we’re carrying,” Harris said.

FedEx Ground recognizes Richard Harris, Inc. as a Regional Entrepreneur of the Year for valuing safety above all, delivering excellent customer service, building teams of dedicated and engaged employees, and responsibly growing their companies.

Under the steady direction of Richard Harris, authorized officer, Richard Harris, Inc. has grown dependably during its 15 years of operation. Today, it employs 17 individuals who provide P&D service that’s trustworthy and safe.

The company relies on various recruiting channels, such as social media and online platforms, but its greatest success has come from the recommendations of existing drivers or from friends outside the company.

“We really like finding experienced drivers, but new drivers have been successful as well. You can mold them into a driver that safely fits the company,” said Harris

The company’s emphasis on safety begins during its two-week training process.

“We put each new driver on the road for a week with an experienced driver,” Harris said. “The second week, the new driver does the driving while the experienced driver provides ride-along input.”

Harris said he believes this method helps new employees learn all the key components of the company’s high safety and security standards. “We’ve been successful because we protect ourselves, the public, and the packages we’re carrying.”

Drivers are rewarded for completing safety training courses and for attaining a clean safety record each month. They also receive incentives for production, such as extra pay-by-stop when they exceed a threshold.

To keep its fleet of 17 vehicles looking good and operating trouble-free, the company keeps close tabs on a rigorous routine maintenance schedule. The goal is to minimize the chance of a costly breakdown, accident, or injury.

Richard said he’s always impressed by the hard work and dedication of the company’s employees all of whom seek to provide excellent service. “They take pride in what they do,” he said. “They show exceptional people skills while providing outstanding service. We all go above and beyond to ensure our customers’ needs are met.”

The company’s drivers know that Harris and Wayne Neace, business contact, are always available to assist them, the statement said. Both are at the station seven days a week for face-to-face contact with drivers. “We help them get lined out and loaded for the day,” Harris said, explaining that he believes strongly that this daily, personal interaction is key to gaining a driver’s friendship and respect. “They know we’d never ask anything of them that we wouldn’t do ourselves.”