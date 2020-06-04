As the economy is beginning to open back up, the importance of childcare centers has been discussed and dates have been determined for reopening them across the state.
“Child care is one of the areas we know is critical to reopening the economy. It is critical to parents and has been critical to our essential workers,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Secretary Eric Friedlander during one of Gov. Andy Beshear's recent press announcements. “It’s always a balance between protecting ourselves and our families and going to back to being Healthy at Work.”
With upcoming dates of reopening in-home child care programs scheduled for June 8 and center-based licensed child care programs scheduled to reopen to all families on June 15, many local childcare centers are taking steps in preparation. One of the local facility's that has been preparing for its reopening date is the New Beginnings Learning Center, which was one of the two childcare facilities in the area authorized as a limited duration center (LDC) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Ann Mullins, managing director of the New Beginnings Learning Center, said the steps of reopening preparation have been done while the center has been still open on a limited ability.
“It's been crazy, but we have, of course, been trying to stay abreast of the guidelines as they unfold,” said Mullins.
Many of the changes, said Mullins, are most likely going to remain in place.
“I think the new normal is going to be stricter guidelines, more closely monitored,” said Mullins. “I don't know if group size will ever be quite what it was.
“We've taken steps, because children are going to be children,” said Mullins.
She said the center's staff have limited the number of toys in-house, so there is no sharing, and that the hospital has supplied a nurse to come daily and monitor temperatures of staff and children.
“Children are very adaptive,” she said, claiming that they have been participating well so far.
According to guidelines, Mullins said, the maximum group size for centers will be 10 children per group. Children will remain in the same groups all day and staff will be assigned to the same children each day to reduce exposure, she said. All adults must wear a face mask while in any child care program (in-home or center-based), and children five years of age or younger should not wear masks, but older children may wear masks as they are able. Programs should stagger playground time, eliminate center-wide family events, eliminate field trips and use centralized drop-off/pick-up locations to eliminate unnecessary traffic to classrooms and reduce exposure.
Mullins said the center staff have been stocking up on cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, are planning on getting extra thermometers for daily temperature checks and have ordered disposable gowns for the staff. In addition to those measures, Mullins said she is in the process of reaching out to families to gauge what the enrollment rate will be upon reopening, as well as reaching out to employees they had to layoff. All employees, she said, must complete a new required training before June 15.
“We laid off two-thirds of our staff and lost two-thirds of our attendance. We had thought that with essentials, there would be a bigger demand from essential workers in the area,” said Mullins. “It's been a struggle."
Due to these ongoing steps and variables, Mullins said she is unsure if the New Beginnings Learning Center will be able to open on June 15, but that is their target goal for reopening.
