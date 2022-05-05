A new children’s reading corner and learning activity space was unveiled at SPARK Ministries (Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky) inside the old Perry County courthouse on May 3. The reading corner, said officials, is part of an initiative that will work to promote and support early learning and literacy for children whose parents and caregivers are undergoing treatment for addiction recovery.

Save the Children awarded SPARK Ministries grant funding to establish the reading corner and learning activity space, as well as provide families with books, education and arts materials, and toys that support early learning. The initiative will also establish kid-friendly reading and learning activity spaces at four other faith-based organizations, including Celebrate Recovery, Frontline Ministries, Living Waters Church and Willow Fern Baptist Church. These organizations host either addiction recovery groups or regular faith services where families will benefit from the new early learning spaces for kids.

The initiative, said officials, is among 10 such efforts across the U.S. selected to receive grant funding, intended to help fund innovative, locally-designed programming and activities that support kindergarten readiness.

Jenny Combs, Primary Care director for SPARK Ministries, who also oversees Celebrate Recovery, said SPARK is grateful for the opportunity to provide a children's reading corner in their Hazard SPARK office.

“We are very excited to get to pair and partner with Save the Children. The Perry County SPARK office also reaches children in many forms. They battle with addiction in their own way; they come out of homes where their parents battle addiction, their grandparents, their brothers, their sisters,” said Combs. “Blessing them with a nice place to play and learn at a hard moment in their lives will be an encouragement to them and their families.”

Kim Bolling, Kindergarten Readiness ambassador for Save the Children, said that all children need to have a healthy, strong foundation to thrive as learners and in life, and Save the Children is grateful to be collaborating with the community partners in Perry County to help make this a reality for area children.

“We believe that all children deserve the opportunity to have a strong healthy foundation in learning and also in life,” said Bolling. “It is our hope that this program will be very successful and we’ll continue to receive funding,” she said.

Bolling said this is a faith based grant so it allows them to partner with churches and organizations that use religion to teach, which will allow them to educate in more ways.

“In order to be able to come into those organizations that are faith based to be able to give children’s bibles and early childhood resources, I feel like it’s a partnership that we not only offer the resources that are needed for early childhood development but we also get to offer them the love of Jesus and we get to share the gospel with those children. To me , that is a combination that is a win-win situation,” said Bolling. “We are excited to team up with SPARK Ministries and the local faith community to provide the foundational learning supports and resources to help bridge the gap for some of the county’s most at-risk children.”

The kindergarten-readiness initiative, said officials, builds upon a partnership between the Perry County School District and Save the Children that began in 2006 to expand the global humanitarian organization’s early learning program, Early Steps to School Success. Early Steps provides community-based learning and engagement opportunities for area children ages 0-5 and their caregivers, including twice-monthly home visits, monthly parent-child groups, educational resources and books and early learning awareness events.

Jody Maggard, pastor of Willow Fern Baptist Church and finance officer for the Perry County School District, said as a pastor and school official, he can see two sides to this partnership and feels it will be beneficial to the area.

As a finance officer, Maggard said he has seen the challenges of intertwining faith based education into the education system, as well as the work accomplished by community organizations, and said this partnership will be a good marriage.

“I’m glad that today I don’t have a conflict as far as what the school system is permitted to do with faith based organizations. Now through this and Save the Children, we’re partners,” said Maggard. “I have witnessed for many years the partnership of Save the Children and the Perry County Schools, and the direct impact on student achievement. Now, the expansion of that partnership to include churches and other organizations in the community will only further serve the purpose of both Save the Children and the Perry County Schools.”

As a pastor, Maggard said he is very thankful for the opportunity to better serve the area’s children.

“I’m excited about what this can do,” said Maggard. “Our church will take full advantage of the resources provided to assure that our kids have no disadvantages in learning, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

Rep. Chris Fugate also attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and spoke during the unveiling of the reading corner. The partnership, he said, shows that the community is investing in the youth of Perry County and is willing to work for a better future.

“Save the Children and SPARK Ministries are invested in the people, our young people,” said Fugate. “Investing in our kids is what’s going to make a difference for them in the future.”