A new children’s reading corner was unveiled on March 29 at the Kentucky River Regional Jail (KRRJ) as part of a new Save the Children kindergarten-readiness initiative in Perry County. The Wonderland of Hope project, said officials, will work to strengthen the bond between incarcerated parents and their children through reading, parenting classes and other activities geared toward preparing kids for kindergarten and beyond.

Save the Children awarded the KRRJ a $3,000 grant to establish the reading corner and initiate the kindergarten-readiness activities, which includes parenting classes provided by local partner Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky. KRRJ is among 10 organizations across the U.S. selected to receive the grant funding, intended to help fund innovative, locally-designed initiatives that support kindergarten readiness through increased community awareness, access to resources, parent and caregiver capacity and local partnerships.

“Save the Children is grateful to be working with such tremendous early learning partners in Perry County, who are helping ensure area children have a healthy, strong foundation to thrive as learners and in life,” said Alissa Taylor, state director of Save the Children’s Kentucky programs. “Save the Children is so thankful for our partnerships in Perry County. We have so many from the school to the jail to the Eastern Kentucky Regional Office and many, many others. There is never a shortage of volunteers in Perry County to show up and help serve others in their community. I haven’t seen a community that cares as much about each other and the children in their community as I have in Perry County. It’s really refreshing.

“At Save the Children we believe that every child deserves a strong foundation to learn and thrive in life, and we really think they need the opportunity to engage with their parent or caregiver in a positive way,” said Taylor. “This project is hopefully going to open up a lot of doors for them to have a positive experience.”

She said there is a lot of potential with this program.

“We are excited to start the Wonderland of Hope Project, which will enable some of the county’s most at-risk children get the foundational learning supports they need in the early years, while also helping parents and caregivers who are incarcerated develop as their child’s most important teachers,” Taylor said.

The new reading corner contains quality, age-appropriate children’s books, which parents who are incarcerated can read to their kids through a glass partition, as opposed to the typical video conference-style approach. This closer contact with their children, along with the sharing of a book, said officials, will give both the parent and the child the opportunity to strengthen the bond that may be fractured when a parent is behind bars.

“The last experience they may have had with their parent would have been a very negative one that may have impacted them for the rest of their life so this opportunity to come back and engage with them in a positive way and sit down and read a book and engage in a sober environment, a healthy environment with lots of books to read, this could really be life changing for them,” said Taylor, explaining that this project will reunite and repair relationships while also increasing literacy and preparing children for school.

In addition to the reading corner, the kindergarten-readiness grant will support an in-house library for the inmates, where parenting, motivational and inspirational books will be available, as well as novels for reading enjoyment.

KRRJ staff said they are thankful for the opportunity to take part in the program.

Eric Amburgey, a Primary Care Center representative that works in the KRRJ Recovery Cells, said he and the others in the Recovery Cell program are thankful for Save the Children and the KRRJ’s partnership in this new program.

“They’re very supportive of what we’re trying to do and that’s to bring hope back and to give these people an opportunity to make a difference in not only their children’s life but in their life also,” said Amburgey.

“We are excited about The Wonderland of Hope project. We are always looking for ways to assist our inmates in making positive changes in their lives,” said KRRJ Administrator Lonnie Brewer. “We believe it is extremely important for inmates to maintain relationships with their families, especially their children. This project will afford inmates an opportunity to maintain and improve a connection with their young children.”

The jail, said Brewer, is often seen as a depressing place, like a majority of other jails. This program allowed the jail to paint the lobby in a comforting and inviting way and will make people feel more connected.

“Basically jail as an institution is kind of cold and when people come in to visit it is just what it is. It’s a very bland, kind of cold atmosphere in here,” said Brewer. “I’m just so thrilled with what we’ve done. It’s a really good venture to have with the folks that we’re working with,” he said. “I want our folks in jail to be taken care of and I want our folks in jail to have opportunities.”

The grant will also support parenting classes for inmates through a partnership with Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, utilizing a curriculum through the Nurturing Parenting Programs — a proven, evidenced-based, family-focused program recognized for its effectiveness in preventing and treating child abuse and neglect.

“I am grateful to be part of Wonderland of Hope. I have worked at Wonderland daycare and Kentucky River Regional Jail. During this time, I witnessed children who had been taken from their parents and inmates devastated due to the choices they had made,” said Gracie Nantz, outreach supervisor at Primary Care Centers for Eastern Kentucky, who helped name the Wonderland of Hope project. “Because of this, I was inspired by the name Wonderland of Hope. Through the partnerships of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, Save the Children and Kentucky River Regional Jail, children will be reunited with their parents.”

The kindergarten-readiness initiative builds upon a partnership between the Perry County School District and Save the Children that began in 2006 to expand the global humanitarian organization’s early learning program, Early Steps to School Success. Early Steps provides community-based learning and engagement opportunities for area children ages 0-5 and their caregivers, including twice-monthly home visits, monthly parent-child groups, educational resources and books, and early learning awareness events.

“Our school district is very fortunate to have such a strong partnership with Save the Children. We understand it is of vital importance that children are provided with early learning opportunities which set the foundation for their future,” said Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett. “The Wonderland of Hope Project provides opportunities for young children of incarcerated parents to get the support needed to build their foundation for learning. It also provides support to parents and guardians of those children by helping them develop the skills they need so their children can learn and flourish. The goal of our school district is for all students to be successful. Working together through our partnerships and engaging stakeholders in our community on projects such as Wonderland of Hope will allow us to meet that goal.

“This is such a great opportunity.Sometimes people make mistakes; sometimes people deal with addiction and make bad decisions and they end up here, but that shouldn’t mean they’re no longer a parent or that they no longer have an opportunity to connect with their kids,” Jett said. “This is such a great opportunity to allow them to continue to interact with their children.”