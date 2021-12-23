The Perry County Courthouse will be be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas, and will be closed Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 in observance of New Year's.

The Perry County Clerk's Office will be be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas, and will be closed Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 in observance of New Year's. The last day to change your party for the upcoming 2022 primary election is Dec. 31. The last day to change your party in the clerk's office will be Dec. 29, but people can change their party online at elect.ky.gov any time before Dec. 31.

Hazard City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas.

The Perry County Justice Center will be be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas, and will be closed Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 in observance of New Year's.

The Perry County Public Library will be be closed for Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year's Day (Jan. 1).

Post Office locations nationwide will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1. All Post Office locations will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, and Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Some Post Office locations may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. Customers are advised to always check with their local Post Office for hours of operation. Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24.

Most banks will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year's.

Most municipal offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year's.

Open:

Some major supermarkets may be open, call for hours.

Some major restaurants may be open, call for hours.