Hazard Community and Technical College is currently accepting Christmas donations for several facilities.
During the Christmas holiday drive, HCTC will be collecting blankets and throws for the Hazard Cancer Center, as well as items for stockings for the Hazard Nursing Home and Jackson Nursing Home. Stocking items may include: soft candy, snack cakes, suckers, pudding, Reese's or Milky Way candy bars, ink pens, travel size body wash, travel size shampoo, travel size lotion, socks, holiday necklaces or pins, pocket Kleenex and word seek puzzles (no crosswords puzzles).
The final drop-off date for donations is Dec. 3. Anyone wishing to donate may drop donations off at the Hazard campus bookstore, Lees College campus bookstore or the technical campus Devert Owen's lobby.