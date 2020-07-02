Since 1999, the Christmas for Charity organization has helped support several non-profit organizations in Perry County through their annual Christmas For Charity Gala, donating more than $750,000 to non-profit organizations over the past 20 years.
Last year, the Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky was the non-profit beneficiary of the 2019 gala. Last year was also the CLCKY’s 20th Anniversary of providing STEM education for young people throughout southeastern Kentucky. This, said CLCKY officials, made the second time in the past 20 years that the Challenger Center was chosen to receive the proceeds from the Christmas for Charity event. The amount raised with both events totaled $50,000, said CLCKY.
Representatives from the Challenger Learning Center said they would like to thank Christmas for Charity for their investment in the success of the center., and said they will use this investment to help create virtual STEM programs for students throughout the southeastern Kentucky region. Since 1999, said CLCKY, more than 160,000 students have participated in Challenger Learning Center programs.
The Christmas Gala is held annually the first Saturday evening in December and tickets are available to individuals and for corporate sponsorship opportunities.
