Under recommendation from Gov. Andy Beshear, churches in the area closed their doors to public gatherings earlier this month in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Since then, pastors have been implementing new methods of continuing services and still practicing social distancing.
Many churches in the county, such as First Presbyterian Church, Blair Memorial Baptist Church, Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church, Journey Christian Church and Summit Community Church, have been utilizing online resources for their services, by posting videos on the church Facebook pages and by live streaming their services.
Mark Combs, pastor of Summit Community Church, said that his church has been live streaming the Sunday services, and then using Zoom and Facebook to contact people throughout the week. Additionally, Combs said, church members have been reaching out to city leaders and other organizations to see what the church can do to help each week.
Many of these resources, Combs said, were already being used, but this situation has enabled the church to be more creative in their message.
“We were using a lot of these already,” said Combs.“So it is a really good opportunity to think of new ways to care for people and reach out. This is just something that everybody has to do.”
He said the church is looking at social distancing as a way to adapt and figure out how to do the same things in different ways.
The community, Combs said, has been very cooperative and supportive in this endeavor.
“The community support has been great,” said Combs. The church, he said, will continue to reach out to the community as well as the city leaders to better serve the county.
“Whatever the city needs is what we want to do if we can,” said Combs.
Throughout all the messages being relayed to the community through the different churches, a common theme is shared – the importance of having faith in the current situation.
“Right now, if you are not rooted in God then you are going to be rooted in something that will be shaken because everything has been,” said Combs. He continued, “Faith in God, faith in Jesus is so important. Jesus never changes. We have seen that in less than two weeks that our world will change.
“We will get through this on the other side,” said Combs. “If there has ever been a time where we need God, it is right now. God is trying to get our attention. God really does love us and is available.”
Ben Fugate, pastor of Journey Christian Church, another church adapting to the changing environment, said the church has prevailed through many challenges
“There have been dictators, there have been empires throughout time that have made it their mission to stop the church and yet we are still here, and I assure you no virus is going to stop the church, because the gates of Hell shall not prevail,” Fugate said. “We found a way to continue.”
