On Saturday, March 7, city and county officials held a community partner meeting with representatives from local healthcare agencies, the CDC and school officials to address concerns for the Coronavirus.

Last week, on March 6, Kentucky’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lexington, and Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency to ensure that all state entities have the necessary resources to respond. Following that, Hazard and Perry County officials began taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, and set a meeting to educate and update the community.

During the community meeting about COVID-19, Public Health Director Scott Lockard, of the Kentucky River District Health Department, provided a situation update, discussed the state response to date, provided local resources and discussed what the next steps for the region will be.

The health department, said Lockard, is working closely with community partners to plan on steps to take to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and to contain it if the disease does reach Perry County.

“We knew it wasn’t a matter of if it would hit Kentucky, it was a matter of when,” said Lockard. “It got here a little quicker than we thought it would, it is moving very rapidly.”

Local healthcare agencies, he said, are currently looking at and observing counties that are in an active outbreak status to see what progressive steps they take, so Perry County will know how to model their plan and have an idea about how the situation will look.

“As of 4 p.m., March 6, in the United States, we have a total of 164 cases. Unfortunately we’ve had 11 deaths so far and 19 states reporting new cases. This does not include Kentucky yet,” said Lockard, explaining that the confirmation of a Kentucky COVID-19 case was after 4 p.m., so it wasn’t included. Those numbers, he said, have went up since then because it has been a few days. Of those confirmed cases, he said, 36 U.S. cases were travel-related and 18 were spread from person-to-person.

“The tests have not been readily available yet, but that situation is improving dramatically. We’ve not been testing near as many people as we probably should have been if more testing was available, so these numbers may be under reported,” said Lockard, stating that the state of emergency declaration will enable the county to get more resources quickly. One of those resources, said Lockard, includes visits from a representative of the CDC.

Dr. Margo Riggs, of the CDC, spoke at the meeting, explained what Coronavirus is, what the symptoms are and discussed ways to prevent spreading the disease. The CDC, she said, is basing a lot of their information about Covid-19 on what they know about other strands of coronaviruses. Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person, said Riggs. The virus that causes it, she said, is a novel coronavirus that was identified during an investigation into an outbreak in China. Currently, there is no vaccine or specific treatment for the disease, she said.

Symptoms, said Riggs, include mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, shortness of breath and sometimes pneumonia in both lungs. The disease, she said, is more severe for the elderly and for people with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, kidney disease or heart disease.

“We have a lot of those adverse health indicators here in Kentucky, and I think in Perry County the rate of diabetes is 13-15 percent of our population, so those are a lot of folks who are in this high-risk category,” said Riggs.

Riggs said some of the best methods of prevention include avoiding contact with sick people; avoiding touching your face; washing your hands often using soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds; and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

The state officials, said Lockard, are moving quickly to handle this situation. So far, he said, there have been multiple conference calls and webinars, work with the state health operations center operational, DPH Commissioner Steven Stack visited Knott County and local health department plans have been reviewed. Lockard said he is impressed with the medical minds in charge right now, and that the state is in a full response mode.

“The key is not to panic,” said Lockard. “We don’t want to be in a state of fear. We’re still going to go on about our daily activities, we’re going to live life and we’re going to take precautions.”

Regional Epidemiologist Amanda Taylor also spoke during the meeting, explaining some of the steps that medical professionals have been taking. Many healthcare officials, she said, are keeping respiratory symptom patients together and in masks, separate from other patients. Facilities in the area are also limiting the number of medical professionals exposed to the patients showing respiratory symptoms, she said. For now, Taylor said, healthcare representatives are obtaining upper and lower respiratory samples from those patients and are helping to arrange for transportation if needed. Ideally, Taylor said, in situations with respiratory symptoms, the hospital will be called ahead and the patients will be taken in a different entrance and placed in a low pressure rooom.

Maria Braman, ARH chief medical officer, said that ARH has also taken many steps to ensure the prevention and containment of the disease.

“We’ve put in place a command center for the coronavirus. We’re meeting daily,” said Braman, stating that ARH doctors have a call at 4 p.m. each day across all their facilities to discuss the situation and provide updates. “We are being very aggressive at ARH, and the reason we’re being aggressive and putting in some tight measures is because we’re healthcare providers.”

The hospital, she said, wants to help the public as well as protect ARH staff, because they’re exposed to sick constantly.

“We’ve already implemented an intra-facility travel ban,” said Braman, explaining that ARH clinics and facility employees can’t travel to different communities.

Additionally, she said, ARH has changed the organization’s sick policy, so at this time, employees are not required to bring in or obtain a doctor’s note if sick. Instead, they are recommended to stay home in isolation. Braman said ARH officials have also been contacting other business leaders and encouraging them to follow that action. Braman echoed Taylor’s recommendation of patients needing to call healthcare facilities first instead of coming straight in. This, she said, is to prevent spreading the disease. Also, she said, testing has to be in a negative pressure room, so a patient would not be able to be tested at a clinic anyway. Furthering the social distancing method, she said that ARH has drafted work-at-home policies for every position that can be done that way, and is implementing a quarantine policy for employees who have traveled recently to any place on the CDC list of locations active with Covid-19.

ARH, Braman said, is reaching out to non-ARH related clinics and facilities, schools and other organizations to help educate and update the community about the disease.

“We are prepared, we’re taking very aggressive measures across the entire ARH system and that is to help ensure protection,” said Braman.

“This is sort of unprecedented, but I think it shows how seriously all our leadership is taking this,” said Riggs. “The fatality rate for this is a little worse than flu.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said that he believes city and county officials, school officials, healthcare facilities and other business and community leaders are doing what they can to contain the situation.

“I think our health department and ARH are ready to address this. We just wanted to bring our community partners together, so that everyone would know what each agency is doing and what to expect,” said Alexander. “We are prepared.”

Since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the state, more cases have been confirmed daily. On March 8, three additional cases of the disease were confirmed, bringing the total to four in the state. The latest cases are in Jefferson and Fayette counties with a second person diagnosed in Harrison County. On March 9, Gov. Beshear announced that two more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, one in Fayette County and one in Harrison County, bringing the total cases in Kentucky to six. On Tuesday, March 10, Beshear confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, both in Harrison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Kentucky to eight. All eight are in isolation. Of the eight cases, Harrison County has three females (ages 27, 54 and 67) and two males (ages 60 and 68); Fayette County has two males (ages 46 and 49); and Jefferson County has one male (age 69).

The Perry County Health Department, ARH and clinics and community medical providers are working together to prevent, contain and treat the virus. The situation is constantly changing, so continue to check for updates by visiting, www.chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/Pages/covid19.asps or www.cdc.gov/coronavirusvirus/2019-ncov/index.html.