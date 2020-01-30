During the first Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce meeting of the year, city and county officials informed community members about how they had worked together last year, and listedsome of their biggest accomplishments of 2019 as well as goals for 2020.
“I think we’ve seen a lot of progress, because they’re working together as a team,” said President of the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce Janet Smith, opening the meeting and introducing the speakers for the presentation — Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander and Hazard City Manager Derrick Hall.
From the beginning of his term, Mobelini said, he has wanted to get community members more involved, and working together with the county would better those chances.
“When I won this election, I said I’d like to get people involved in this city again, and we’ve done a lot of things to try and do that,” said Mobelini. “The thing that I think we have more than anything, is I think we have people that want to fix this town.”
Although they know the town will not be “magically” fixed overnight, he said, many of the activities they accomplished in 2019 helped move the county and city in the right direction, Mobelini said.
In order to get people involved, Mobelini said, the city and county wanted to try new things that hadn’t been done in the area before.
“I have tons of ideas,” said Mobelini. “If you don’t try something, you get the same thing you’ve got.”
Alexander agreed that many new things were added through the year and most of them were very successful. “We’re really showing what can happen when you think outside the box, when you work together and when you’re not afraid to try new things,” Alexander siad, stating that, throughout the year, the city and county officials have worked closely together on many issues and implementing new things so they could better the area together.
Mobelini and Alexander each then named off some of the top 2019 accomplishments that helped to better Hazard and Perry County, and briefly spoke about some of the goals they have already planned for 2020.
One of the big accomplishments both city and county officials agreed came from last year was the announcement of nearly 250 jobs for Dajcor and 300 jobs for SYKES/Intuit.
“We’ve said from day one that to change we have to create jobs, so that has been our number one focus from day one,” Alexander said. “With Dajcor and with SYKES/Intuit, we know we’re going to get 500 to 600 new jobs out there, and that is 500 to 600 families that are going to earn quality of life wages.”
This is vital, he said, because local leaders are trying to find jobs for the area to replace health benefits that were lost from coal jobs.
With the addition of jobs to the area, Alexander said, they also had to consider other factors businesses would look at such as recreational activities.
“We made jobs a top priority. With that we have to look at recreation,” said Alexander. “We can’t just say we want all these good jobs for people to work, we’ve got to look at the activities.”
Some of the recreational activities officials considered as accomplishments included the kayak rentals, becoming a trail town, establishing a dog park and the addition of the North Fork Music Festival and the Oktoberfest. Both of the music festivals, Alexander said, had approximately 1,000 people in attendance, so officials saw that people wanted more activities like that.
These accomplishments, Alexander said, lead into some of their goals for this year — further increasing the buildup of tourism and recreation in the county. One of the ways they are considering doing this, Alexander said, is by increasing the restaurant tax and the tourism tax in Perry County. “
A lot of counties around us are doing, it may not be popular, but if we’re going to compete with Laurel County and Pike County, we’ve got to go back and revisit the restaurant tax,” said Alexander. “Our tourism dollars is probably $150,000 a year. Clay County’s tourism dollars are $1 million a year. Why? Because they have restaurant and tourism taxes. We really think that the spin-off will outweigh the issue. When you get people to come here in town, they stay in your hotels, they eat at your restaurants, therefore, it is just a spin-off of growth more and more and more.”
“And we’ve got three times as much restaurants as them (Clay County),” said Mobelini, stating that the city supports that idea, because Perry County has a higher number of restaurants than some of the surrounding counties.
“It is something that we have to look at if we’re going to compete with other towns. We need the same leverage as other towns if we want to do what we need to do,” said Alexander.
Another accomplishment on which Mobelini and Alexander agreed came from 2019 involved cleaning up the city and county.
“Our code enforcement board is really starting to get aggressive,” said Mobelini, explaining that, last year, the city began enforcing ordinances and cleaning up buildings and properties that hadn’t been maintained or improved upon in years.
The county, Alexander said, also took steps to clean up the area. In partnership with the Perry County Conservation District and the Perry County Sheriff’s department, he said, multiple illegal dumps were found and cleaned. Additionally, Alexander said, the PCSO wrote five citations for illegal dumps, a few of which resulted in convictions. The county, he said, also started recycling programs in all the schools in Perry County in an effort to try and raise generations that know not to litter or pollute. In the future, Alexander said, this is going to continue as one of their goals and they are going to push for zero tolerance in pollution of the county.
This clean up effort, they said, supports another goal that local officials have for the area – to continue revitalizing the downtown area. This is currently being done, said Mobelini, by the updates to the Appalachian Arts Alliance’s ArtStation, as well as the clean up of abandoned building downtown. Mobelini said they are also currently in the process of trying to establish a sit-in restaurant on Main Street. Additionally, they said, officials have applied for a grant that will bring free WiFi to the downtown area and to the Perry County Park.
While both men admitted there are still problems with the water systems, officials agreed that major accomplishments were made in the water department.
“This year, we raised the water rates and that wasn’t real popular, because we don’t have the water fixed,” said Mobelini. “But in seven months, we have saved over $400,000. We’ve saved more than $400,000 so we can do these matching grants.”
Mobelini said he knows they need to get the water situation fixed, and are actively working on it. Alexander agreed, reminding people about the water interconnect update and how it will be able to help people better next year, allowing access to tons more water than what is currently available. Two of the interconnects, he said, have been funded already, and they are working on getting funds for the third.
Some of the ideas that were tried, Mobelini and Alexander said, were not the most successful, but were still good attempts. One example of this, said Mobelini, was the free three-month trial that LKLP Transportation provided during the summer. “I thought it would really take off, but it didn’t,” said Mobelini, stating that no one used the program. Officials know there is still a need for transportation here, he said, but that method was unsuccessful. The city and county, he said, will work on new ideas to solve this issue, because they are not afraid to try new things and it not work out.
Hazard City Manager Derrick Hall also discussed some of last year’s accomplishments and goals, including the gas line to the Coalfields Industrial Park. The line construction, he said, was just started in December, and is already 98 percent complete. In addition to this, Hall said, local officials are also working on many other projects that should be completed within the year. Among these, he said, are a Farmer’s Market Pavilion that is expected to be completed by March, the demolition of the old shopping center in Allais which should start in next few weeks (and will result in 15 new homes) and the replacement of sidewalks in Walkertown, which is in the engineering phases right now, said Hall.
“What’s good for the city is good for the county, and what’s good for the county is good for the city. We work together to bring these projects here,” said Hall. “We’re making ourselves seen and making it known that we want things.”
Mobelini said that each year, the city and county will plan to provide a list of accomplishments and goals like this and that they currently have a list of approximately 75 projects they hope to work on this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.