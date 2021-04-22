On Tuesday, April 20, officials with the City of Hazard released the dates for the North Fork Music Festival.
Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an online statement, city officials said they believe that Perry County will successfully be able to safely hold the music fest this year. Perry County has done an incredible job of getting people vaccinated and we are confident that we can host a healthy event this year, organizers said in the statement.
This year, the Fork Music Festival is schedued for July 23-24. On Friday, July 23, the music line-up will consist of Rye Davis, Dark Moon Hollow, Waylon Nelson and Luke Trimble. On Saturday, July 24, performances will be held by Magnolia Boulevard, Bourbon Branch, Branden Martin, Andrew Moore and Jasper Hollow.
More vendor information will be released at a later date.
