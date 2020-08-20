This week, drivers in downtown Hazard were met with some traffic changes on Main Street as city officials began the re-striping process for part of the revitalization of downtown.

“Main Street is back to one lane traffic,” said Tony Eversole, assistant city manager, explaining that the section of Main Street from Lovern to the bridge is now one lane with driving on the left and parking on the right. “We're hoping before the end of the year that we're going to be able to back up and do some more to about the First Baptist Church.”

He said the city plans to continue the project soon. The city, he said, left two parallel parking spaces at the end of the re-striped section for longer vehicles.

The re-striping, said Eversole, was part of the city's plan to revitalize downtown and bring back a sense of nostalgia.

“We wanted to go back to old school, so we wanted to do diagonal parking. We actually gained two parking spots by doing it that way,” said Eversole. “Most of the public like it. A lot of the older people remember how it used to be, it's just part of the mayor's plan for the revitalization of downtown.”

Many other cities, said Eversole, have been doing similar projects, so Hazard is doing what it can to ensure that the downtown area is appealing and functional.

“Pikeville has stuff like that, Pineville, several towns are just going back to beefing up Main Street,” said Eversole. “Downtown is never going to be what it used to be as far as the hub, we all know shopping centers are the thing now, and strip malls. Hazard's downtown doesn't have enough room for all that.

“Yet, we still need to have the little quaint shops downtown, hopefully trying to get a few restaurants to move in and a place that people can go and walk,” he continued.

The project, he said, is ongoing and will continue in the coming weeks.