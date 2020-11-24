After Gov. Andy Beshear announced several new steps the state is taking to decrease the spread of the COVID-19 virus across the commonwealth, including the closure of indoor dinning effective 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, Hazard city officials announced that Take-Out Bingo is back.
The restriction states that no indoor dining will be allowed at restaurants and bars beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20 and will run through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13. Delivery and to-go, as well as outdoor serving, will be allowed, but mask restrictions will remain in place.
“Restaurant businesses are some of the hardest hit during this challenging time,” said city officials, stating that this is an effort to help the restaurants of the area remain in business via delivery, curbside pick-up and outdoor dining options.
Not all cards have all restaurants listed, but all restaurants are included on the cards. It is recommended that participants pick the card with the restaurants they are most likely to order from. All cards are numbered at the top. Once you have chosen your card, save the receipts from the places you order, whether it is online, emailed or paper receipts. All purchases must be made on or after Nov. 20. If you get five in a row, you win. The five can be horizontal, vertical or diagonal, but they must be in a row. No postage stamp, or any other configurations can win.
City officials said the Hazard-Perry County Tourism Commission and Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce donated the prize money for winners. Thanks to them, said city officials, participants can win up to $40 in gift certificates for the local restaurant of your choice by playing. Any five in a row will get you $20 in restaurant gift certificates. If they are all small, locally owned businesses, you win $40.
If you think you have bingo, message the City of Hazard- Queen City of the Mountain's Facebook page with your BINGO card number and photos of the receipts. The city will keep playing until all of the prizes have been claimed.
