Last Thursday, June 24, city and county officials held a press conference at City Hall where they announced their recent acquisition of the Grand Hotel property which was damaged by a fire nearly six and a half years ago.

“The city has acquired the Grand Hotel property in agreement with Mr. Brian Carter. We’ve worked together for the last six or seven months, and we’ve came to an agreement that’s good for him, good for the city and now it’s time to move forward,” said Hazard Mayor

Donald “Happy” Mobelini. The agreement, said Mobelini, includes the building of the Grand Hotel, the vacant lot and part of the parking lot.

Mobelini said local officials have been working on this endeavor for nearly a year and they are excited to finally acquire the building. Local officials, he said, are already discussing plans for what the property can be used for.

“Now we’re going to sit down, take two to three weeks and come up with a plan about what we actually want to do downtown,” he said.

Being able to secure this property, said officials, is a huge step in the right direction and will benefit both the city and the county.

“I think this is really big news since we’ve been dealing it from the city’s standpoint for six and a half years,” said Mobelini, stating that the city has been planning for this project for years and is thankful to have the opportunity now. “I’m really excited about it. This is a win for the City of Hazard, but it’s also a win for the whole county because now we can really push Main Street to take off.

“We’ve tried to make a lot of improvements in the last two and a half years to downtown with the ArtStation, the Farmer’s Market and the lights and all that stuff, but it seems like every time we do anything people say ‘We appreciate you doing that, but what are you going to do with the building the Grand Hotel?,’ so now the ball is in our court,” said Mobelini. “This is just a really big win for the city.”

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander agreed.

“Even out in the county I get a lot of people that ask me the same question,” said Alexander. “When we recruited Galen College of Nursing, when we recruited Intuit and SYKES, when we recruited Dajcor and on and on, they want to see what is going on downtown. We’ve got a lot going on downtown, we’ve got a lot going on throughout this whole community.

“It’s just huge. When you’re recruiting companies and trying to retain the families that you have already, it’s important to have activities they can enjoy so we’re trying to make an entertainment district downtown and to have an outdoor gazebo,” Alexander said. “I think it’s exciting for the City of Hazard and it’s great recruitment and a good day for all of Perry County to see that the city has finally negotiated to get the burned hotel and put it back to life,” said Alexander. “I think you’ll see an amazing facility there once it’s done.”