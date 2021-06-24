On Thursday, June 24, city and county officials held a press conference at City Hall where they announced their recent acquisition of the Grand Hotel property.
“We acquired the building the Grand Hotel, the vacant lot and part of the parking lot,” said Hazard Mayor Donald "Happy" Mobelini. “We've been doing this for seven, seven and a half months,” Mobelini said, adding that local officials have been working on this endeavor for nearly a year and they are excited to finally acquire the building.
Being able to secure this property, said officials, is a huge step in the right direction and will benefit both the city and the county.
“I think this is really big news since we've been dealing it from the city's standpoint for six and a half years,” said Mobelini, stating that the city has been planning for this project for years and is thankful to have the opportunity now.
“We've tried to make a lot of improvements in the last two and a half years to downtown with the ArtStation, the Farmer's Market and the lights and all that stuff, but it seems like every time we do anything people say "We appreciate you doing that, but what are you going to do with the building the Grand Hotel?", so now the ball is in our court,” said Mobelini. “This is just a really big win for the city.”
Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander agreed. “Even out in the county I get a lot of people that ask me the same question,” said Alexander. “When we recruited Galen College of Nursing, when we recruited Intuit and SYKES, when we recruited Dajcor and on and on, they want to see what is going on downtown. We've got a lot going on downtown, we've got a lot going on throughout this whole community,” he said.
“There's great things ahead for both Perry County and the City of Hazard, and all of east Kentucky,” said Alexander.
