Officials with both Hazard and Perry County have been continuing to work on resolving the ongoing water issued being experienced throughout the county. Many projects, they said, are underway, and results can be expected in the future. During the Jan. 26 Chamber of Commerce meeting, Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini and Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander discussed some of the short-term and long-term goals and projects being done to improve the water system.

“We’ve got a bunch of stuff going on with the water,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini. This week, said Mobelini, the city got approved for an interconnect on Route 7. The grant, he said, will be around $2.5 million.

Another ongoing project, said Mobelini, is that the city is considering a partnership with the Utility Management Group, based in Pikeville, to help manage equipment and properly train employees.

“We’re in negotiation with the contractor from UMG in Pikeville to help us re-evaluate our entire water system,” said Mobelini. UMG, said local officials, came highly recommended from Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, who has utilized the company before.

UMG, said Alexander, will benefit the city’s workers.

“Our community, we’re no stranger to the issues that we’ve faced recently,” said Alexander.

The county, he said, has been working closely with the city to improve the water system and resolve those issues.

“They have a lot of great workers and they work hard, so we’re working on how to work smarter along with how hard they work to get the best that we can out of the system,” Alexander said.

In addition to that potential partnership, the city has also been working on a large-scale project with Harshaw Trane to install solar panels and replace all the gas and water meters in Hazard and Perry County. Harshaw Trane, said Mobelini, will begin replacing water and gas meters soon. Feb. 1 is the expected date for that to begin, he said.

“It’s a big investment,” said Mobelini, adding that it is probably the largest project the city has been part of.

The city and county, said officials, have both been working towards the goal of bringing in a new water plant for the area. The current water plant was built in 1966, said Mobelini, and is in need of repair or relief. The new plant, he said, will allow the current plant to not pump at the 5.2 million gallon a day capacity every day. The new plant can cut that in half, he said.

“This new water plant, if we can get this funded, that million dollars will go a long way,” said Mobelini. The city and county, he said, will keep applying for funding as it becomes available.

“The current water plant pulls off of the North Fork, and we’re only allowed to pull so much off of the North Fork. What’s great is that the new water plant we’re pursuing will pull off the Middle Fork and the interconnects will come off the Carr Creek reservoir,” said Alexander. “We’re setting the water system up for growth and for success by being able to pull from three different watersheds,.”

Alexander said that the plan to bring in a new water plant will be critical for the region, and many other projects will rely on the water availability.

“We are going to do everything we can to open Eagle’s Landing this year,” said Alexander. He continued, “The bath house at Eagle’s Landing — when the water backs up every year it floods, so we will have a bath house that anywhere from a week to a month that will be setting under water so that automatically sets it up for failure every year.

“We applied for a Hazard Mitigation Grant that will move the bath house out of the flood plain and we were awarded that grant. It will take a couple years, but I think that will help us continue to open Eagle’s Landing, to grow Eagle’s Landing, to where it becomes functional every year,” said Alexander. The county, he said, also wants to expand the hiking trails to Leatherwood and other areas, but it all relies on water availability and dependability.

“We’ve got to have the basic infrastructure of water (to do that),” said Alexander. “It’s one big puzzle that we continually work. I know sometimes people get frustrated.”

The goals, said Alexander, both short and long, are both going to make a huge difference in the city and county.

“I think you’ll see, long-term, that the plan that’s being implemented and being put in place, you’ll see a difference made,” said Alexander. “We can’t guarantee that we won’t go a day without water, but I guarantee that we’re working hard to solve this water problem so that people don’t go days without it. That’s our goal.”