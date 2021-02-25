Following last week’s snow and ice storms, city and county officials both declared a local state of emergency and have continued to clean up the aftermath of the storms.

The City of Hazard declared a local state of emergency on Feb. 18 during the Hazard City Commission meeting. The following day, Feb. 19, during the Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, Perry County followed suit.

“We declared it 10-12 days ago when we had the first event, but once we had our fiscal court meeting we had to present it,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander. “We did have three storm events that moved through within a seven-day period.”

“What this declaration does is allow us to get, if they declare an emergency by the state, it allows us to participate in that because of additional expenses that we had to use during this emergency,” said Hazard City Manager Derrick Hall.

Throughout last week, said Alexander, the city and county experienced damage from ice, downed trees, road breaks, power outages and more. Crews worked around the clock, he said.

“We had some road breaks, mostly trees down and a lot of ice. We had a lot of ice on county roads which is very difficult to treat, but we did have 12 trucks out continuously working to address the county’s needs,” said Alexander. “There was one morning we had upwards of 30-35 plus accidents — a lot of ice on the roads. 911 got slammed. They did an amazing job and handled it well not only that morning but throughout the whole event.”

In addition to responding to the calls, Alexander said first responders were also faced with the challenge of radios going down, resulting in them having to share the same system and use handhelds.

“During the Christmas event our radios went down then during this event our radios went down. It did not cause any safety (concerns) to the citizens, it caused extra work for the people behind the scenes,” said Alexander. The city and county, he said, will work on improving the system in the near future.

Alexander thanked all 911, EMS and fire departments for their work, along with road crews and power company employees.

“All of our first responders during this last week have had a high stress situation but they responded extremely well,” he said. “I think this was one of our best performances and I think it’s just continued with the hard work, the training and the equipment we now have.”

A few communities experienced water outages during the storm, said Alexander, but this was due to the power outages.

“We did have some places go without water but it wasn’t a water issue, it was a power issue this time,” said Alexander. “We sent a crew over to Buckhorn and then the following day we went to Saul to distribute water and food. They’ve been affected and went multiple days without water and power.”

Alexander said most of the residents have had power restored and crews are continuing to work.

“I think a majority of the power is back on. We’ve got a lot of the trees cut out of the road; they’re still in the ditch line so we’ve got to go back and clean up,” he said.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation and clean as needed.