The City of Hazard and Perry County are preparing to host the Kentucky River District’s annual Fourth of July Celebration. This year, the celebration will be held on two days, Friday, July 1, and Monday, July 4, in downtown Hazard.
On Friday, July 1, the Queen City Sparkler 5K Walk/Run will be held at the ArtStation in downtown Hazard. Registration will begin at 7 p.m., and the event will begin at 8 p.m. Registration will be $35 and will include an event t-shirt. To register, visit www.bit.ly/QueenCity5K.
The celebration will continue on Monday, July 4.
From 11 a.m to 1 p.m., a Fish Fry will be held at the picnic shelter beside City Hall. The 4th of July Parade will be held on Main Street at 1 p.m. Following the parade, at 2 p.m., the Freedom Float will be held on the North Fork River, with participants entering behind City Hall. At 7 p.m. the Community Children’s Choir will perform at the amphitheater by City Hall, and Midlife Crisis will perform at 7:45 p.m. Fireworks will be held at 9:45 p.m.