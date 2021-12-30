Throughout the year, the City of Hazard has worked with Perry County and other partners to complete and continue winterization projects in preparation of inclement weather and future issues that could arise. Many of the projects, said officials, focus solving water problems the city and county have faced in the past.

“Our water plant is so old we’ve got to take some relief off it. We have to,” said Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini. Throughout the year, he said, the city has completed and worked on several projects to improve the water systems.

The improvements, he said, were funded in part by the raised rates.

“We raised the water rates — the first time it’s been done in forever — but we’ve also been saving 15 percent of what that is and that’s how we’ve been able to do these improvements with the money we’ve accumulated,” he said.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said solving the water issue is critical for growth, and said the city and county will continue to work together to improve infrastructure, including water and gas. “If we solve our water issue we’re set to grow from now on,” said Alexander. “We’re going to continually — going forward — invest our money in our infrastructure.”

Mobelini said the City of Hazard has spent more than $4 million trying to update water facilities this year. City of Hazard winterization projects included:

• cleaned the basins at the water plant for the first time in over five years, which will increase plant efficiency;

• cleaned the sludge pit at the water plant for the first time in several years and removed debris from the basin for a new sludge vac system to operate and clean basins more often;

• repaired the Lotts Creek pump station;

• repaired the Campbell’s Creek pump station;

• repaired the Coal Harbor Pump Station;

• installed a 1” water line replacement on Peavely Street;

• replaced a 10” water main line on Highway 80 from Winter Way to Pinecone;

• purchased a salt spreader and blade for the large truck;

• repaired several master meters;

• repaired three flocculators at the water plant;

• ordered a motor and pump to replace out of service ones at Gorman Hollow;

• installed a pressure valve at Woodland Park;

• ordered motors to replace out of service motors at the college pump station, Pratt Mountain pump station and the Elk Fork pump station;

• relocation of a 10” main line at ARH Parkway and Highway 80 (from PVC to ductile iron);

• completed the Hardburly tank rehab;

• bidding Filtner rehab at the water plant to optimize plant production;

• located and repaired a leak that was losing 300-400 gallons a minute;

• ordered a back up motor and pump for the ARH pump station;

• additional mobile backup generator was purchased;

• got a quote for a permanent backup generator for the ARH pump station;

• continuing the inspection and maintenance on pump stations throughout the system;

• purchased heaters and other equipment;

• repaired a large hole in the pump station building;

• generator transfer switches are being installed on critical pump stations in case of power outages;

• near completion of a water interconnect on Highway 80 to supplement water to the Bulan tank and supply areas of Highway 476 during water emergencies;

• master meter telemetry demo to be installed to allow for real time monitoring and help locate water loss more effectively;

• began using Simpson Street tank which is additional storage; and

• inspecting and resetting PRV vaults in the system.

There will be a special called meeting of the Hazard Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Hazard City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to approve a resolution for KIA loan applications for Buckhorn Middle Fork Water Treatment Plant to Chavies Transmission Line and Lothair Waterline Replacement Projects.